Windows 11 is going to organize your photos with AI on Copilot+ PCs - to a point

Microsoft is only providing coverage for a limited number of categories with its new Auto-Categorization feature, but more will surely come in time.

TL;DR: Windows 11 is getting an AI-powered Auto-Categorization feature in the Photos app for Copilot+ PCs, although it's just in testing currently. It'll automatically sort your pics but only in four categories to begin with: screenshots, ID documents, receipts, and handwritten notes. Presumably more categories will be coming in time.

Windows 11 is bringing another exclusive feature to Copilot+ PCs, and this time it's about organizing your photo collection - at least partially.

The Auto-Categorization feature in action (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Many of us have an expansive collection of photos on our computer, and it may be tricky to find what you need amongst that sprawl.

This is where the new feature comes in for the Microsoft Photos app in Windows 11, although it's only in preview at the moment, and the extent of the functionality is rather limited.

It uses AI to automatically sort your photos into categories. So, for example, the Auto-Categorization feature can identify screenshots, or ID documents, expense receipts, and handwritten notes - so you can access all of those images tied up neatly under one umbrella.

Those are the only four categories that the AI can recognize at the moment, but presumably the idea is to provide more in time.

As Microsoft puts it, AI-powered Auto-Categorization is "designed to save time, reduce clutter, and make your photo library easier to navigate".

Another change that's come to the Photos app is that the Super Resolution feature which upscales and sharpens your old snaps (or low-resolution photos) is now available more widely. It launched for just Snapdragon (Arm) Copilot+ PCs, but now it's also on AMD and Intel (x86) laptops.

To get these new features, you need to be running the Photos app version 2025.11090.25001.0 or better (and be a Windows Insider).

Slowly but surely more exclusive AI powers are coming to Copilot+ PCs, and a fair few of those are features on the creative front in Windows 11 apps like Photos and Paint (the latter has Cocreator as its central AI pillar).