Amazon tags Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 as 'frequently returned' from bung Snapdragon chips

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 7 has been tagged by Amazon as 'frequently returned' because of its bung Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor.

TL;DR: Microsoft and Qualcomm's push for Windows on Arm and Snapdragon X series processors has struggled, with Amazon marking the Surface Laptop 7 as frequently returned. Consumers face issues with hardware faults and software incompatibility. Despite efforts to improve, Snapdragon-powered laptops remain problematic, leading to high return rates. Microsoft and Qualcomm's push for Windows on Arm and Snapdragon X series processors has struggled, with Amazon marking the Surface Laptop 7 as frequently returned. Consumers face issues with hardware faults and software incompatibility. Despite efforts to improve, Snapdragon-powered laptops remain problematic, leading to high return rates.

Microsoft and Qualcomm have tried ever-so-hard to push their Windows on Arm and Snapdragon X series processors onto the market, but it... just hasn't worked. So much so, that Amazon is now tagging Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 as a "frequently returned" item, and it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The folks over at Windows Central spotted that Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 on Amazon says that the device is frequently returned by users, and that customers should thoroughly research the product and read reviews before purchasing it. In my review of the Snapdragon X Elite-powered ASUS Vivobook S14, I said it was a good laptop... but there are far too many shortcomings because of the Arm-based Snapdragon X series chip.

Amazon's return policy is pretty strong, with customers able to return a product for a multitude of reasons: hardware faults, software incompatibility (you're going to have a LOT of those with a Snapdragon-powered Windows laptop) or even buyer's remorse (you'll have that buying a Snapdragon-powered Windows laptop, too).

If we rewind to June 2024, it was reported that Qualcomm and Microsoft were going "beyond the call of duty" to stop independent reviews of Copilot+ PCs, and it didn't stop really. It's better now, nearly a year on, but consumers seem to be returning Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops so much, that the biggest e-tailer on the planet is warning customers that it's a frequently returned item.

Buying a new laptop shouldn't be a hard process, but when you're moving from an x86-based OS and CPU to an Arm-based OS and CPU, things get real tricky, real fast. Consumers that aren't as technologically aware will make these mistakes, but it's hard when these companies (Microsoft and Qualcomm specifically) are pushing their new products like they're game-changing.