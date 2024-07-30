Micron begins shipping its ninth-generation (G9) NAND flash, inside Micron's 2650 NVMe SSD

Micron announces it is shipping ninth-generation (G9) TLC NAND in SSDs, the first in the industry to do so, with the highest transfer speeds of 3.6GB/sec.

Micron has just announced it is shipping ninth-generation (G9) TLC NAND in SSDs, which marks an industry first with this milestone.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Micron G9 NAND features the industry's highest transfer speed of 3.6GB/sec, which the company says delivers "unsurpassed bandwidth for reading and writing data". The new G9 NAND enables best-in-class performance for AI and other data-intensive workloads, from personal devices and edge servers to enterprise and cloud data centers.

Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of Technology and Products at Micron, explains: "The shipment of Micron G9 NAND is a testament to Micron's prowess in process technology and design innovations. Micron G9 NAND is up to 73% denser than competitive technologies in the market today, allowing for more compact and efficient storage solutions that benefit both consumers and businesses".

Sumit Sadana, executive vice president and chief business officer at Micron, said: "For the third generation in a row, Micron has led the industry in introducing innovative, leading-edge NAND technology. Products integrating Micron G9 NAND will provide demonstrable performance benefits over competitive offerings. Micron G9 NAND will serve as a foundation for storage innovations, delivering value for customers across all end markets".

Prasad Alluri, Micron's vice president and general manager of Client Storage, said: "Nearing theoretical saturation levels for PCIe Gen4, the Micron 2650 SSD uses our new G9 NAND to push the boundaries of what a value TLC client SSD can achieve. Delivering up to 38% higher PCMark 10 benchmark scores than competitive solutions, this drive is set to redefine the user experience for this class of SSD".

Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president of IDC's Solid State Drives and Enabling Technologies, said: "AI advancements are increasing the data generated and driving the need for more storage, leading customers to require better performance to keep pace with AI. SSDs like the Micron 2650, which benefit from the latest generation NAND innovations, will be essential to a broad range of users from businesses to individual consumers".