Intel Core Ultra 245K Arc iGPU overclock to 3.0 GHz unlocks 50% higher synthetic performance
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Intel Core Ultra 245K Arc iGPU overclock to 3.0 GHz unlocks 50% higher synthetic performance

Intel's new Core Ultra 5 245K has its integrated Arc GPU overclocked to 3.0GHz: unlocked a rather impressive 50% increase in synthetic performance.

Intel Core Ultra 245K Arc iGPU overclock to 3.0 GHz unlocks 50% higher synthetic performance
Published
Intel's new Core Ultra 5 245K processor has an integrated Xe-based Arc GPU, which when overclocked to 3.0GHz, has over 50% more performance in synthetic benchmarks. Check it out:

Intel Core Ultra 245K Arc iGPU overclock to 3.0 GHz unlocks 50% higher synthetic performance 404
3

The new Core Ultra 200S processors (in non-F/KF) editions feature "Intel Graphics" on-board, packing only 4 Xe Cores and clock speeds of only 2.0GHz. The Core Ultra 5 245K processor is the lowest-end Arrow Lake CPU release so far, but it packs 14 cores of CPU power and an integrated iGPU clocked at 1.9GHz.

At stock settings, the integrated Arc GPU inside of the 245K pumps out around 2100 to 2200 points in 3DMark Time Spy and its Graphics test. Overclocker "Arabus" pushed the Arc GPU to 3.0GHz, and had some rather surprising results to show.

Arabus was running an Arctifc Freezer 4U-M air cooler, with a single big block of aluminum heatsink and dual fans. With the cooler in hand, they were able to push the integrated Arc GPU to 3.0GHz and hit 3336 points in Time Spy Graphics, which is a huge 54% increase in performance. Not too shabby at all.

The overall score reached 3798 poitns which represents an impressive 53-54% more performance than the stock 2.0GHz frequency on the integrated GPU. The overclocker also noticed that the chip was only running at 54C under load, with performance comparable to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 discrete GPU with 3531 points.

In his review of Intel's new Core Ultra 5 245K, our own in-house CPU reviewer Chris Szewczyk said: "Unfortunately, the Core Ultra 5 245K falls short in too many of these metrics. It does well under multi-threaded loads, but buyers needing multi-threaded performance are likely to gravitate towards a higher-core-count Arrow Lake model or an AMD alternative anyway".

Chris continued: "The 245K's gaming performance is disappointing. That takes away one of the reasons the likes of the 13600K and 14600K were popular. And apart from that, its value proposition is all but nonexistent, as buying a 245K also requires buying an expensive Z890 motherboard".

