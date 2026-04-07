Intel 'Panther Lake' Core Ultra X9 378H made official, 4P+8E Cores up to 5.0 GHz

The new chip sits above the Core Ultra X7 368H and below the Ultra X9 388H; surprisingly, it has the same specs as the Ultra X7 368H.

TL;DR: Intel has quietly introduced the Core Ultra X9 378H, a 16-core CPU identical to the Core Ultra X7 368H but without embedded support, targeting consumer products. Part of the Panther Lake lineup built on Intel's 18A process with Arc Xe3 graphics, it expands Intel's high-power CPU range.

Someone at Intel seems to be hard at work updating the product pages recently, and in the process, announcing new CPUs. We recently reported on the Core Ultra 7 251HX, a mobile chip in the Arrow Lake-HX lineup, which was quietly made official when its product page went live without any announcement. Now, another CPU is following the same trend, this time from the Panther Lake lineup.

The Core Ultra X9 378H is a new CPU that is part of Intel's high-end Core Ultra 300 lineup. It features a 16-core/16-thread configuration with 4 P-cores, 8 E-cores, and 4 LPE cores. Its P-core boost clock is 5.0 GHz, while the E-cores can boost up to 3.8 GHz. The chip's base TDP is 25W, with a maximum turbo power rating of 80W. None of these specs are exactly groundbreaking, but the Core Ultra X9 378H still has its place in the lineup for one reason.

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On closer inspection, it's apparent that the Core Ultra X9 378H is identical to the already existing Core Ultra X7 368H. Both CPUs have the same 16-core/16-thread layouts, and even the underlying core clocks, TDP, and iGPU specs are the same. It even has the same 18MB of L3 cache and supports LPDDR5X at 9600 MT/s. So why did Intel bother releasing the same CPU with just a different name?

The key difference is that there is no embedded support for the Core Ultra X9 378H, making it exclusive to consumer products. Intel most likely wanted to distinguish its embedded Panther Lake CPUs from consumer SKUs. It remains to be seen what products the Core Ultra X9 378H will ultimately end up in.

With this announcement, the Panther Lake (high-power) lineup extends from the base Core Ultra 5 336H to the Ultra X9 388H. It should be remembered that Panther Lake is manufactured on Intel's in-house 18A process, with graphics based on the Arc Xe3 architecture. We will likely see several high-end Panther Lake products, such as the Zephyrus G14/G16 laptops, on the market very soon.