Intel Core Ultra X9 388H CPU's integrated GPU is a third faster than Lunar Lake, leak suggests

Panther Lake is set to be a big step forward for Intel - Team Blue has already told us that, and a new leaked benchmark appears to back up this idea.

TL;DR: Intel's rumored Core Ultra X9 388H processor, the flagship part of the Panther Lake mobile series, features a powerful 12-core Arc Xe3 integrated GPU that impresses in a new benchmark. The Xe3 iGPU was over 30% faster than Lunar Lake in a 3DMark Time Spy benchmark, which bodes will in terms of validating Intel's boasts about its Panther Lake range.

Intel's Core Ultra X9 388H processor, rumored to be the flagship for the incoming Panther Lake mobile range, could have some seriously powerful integrated graphics going by a new leak.

2

Intel has already told us that Panther Lake will be up to 50% faster than its predecessor, Lunar Lake (Image Credit: Intel)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Popular Now: PlayStation 6 and Xbox Magnus console specs finalized, new Xbox to be faster than the PS6

As Wccftech reports (via VideoCardz), this leak surfaced at Laptop Review Club, and if you haven't heard of that, we wouldn't blame you - but you probably have heard of Golden Pig Upgrade, a regular hardware leaker who works with the site.

Intel has already told us that the 12-core Arc Xe3 integrated GPU (in the Core Ultra X9 388H) is set to be up to 50% quicker than Lunar Lake, and the leak shows the iGPU hit around 6300 in 3DMark Time Spy - which is some 30% faster than Lunar Lake (add your own seasoning with this, of course).

Remember, Intel's claim in its previous info on Panther Lake which was released to the press was that the iGPU could reach up to 50% quicker, so something in the order of a 30% speed uplift compared to Lunar Lake is probably more typical of what laptop gamers (or handheld users) are likely to see in the real world.

Intel could have a really compelling mobile chip in its armory with Panther Lake, given that Lunar Lake has already very much impressed in gaming laptops and handhelds - and Panther Lake is set to be a pretty hefty stride onwards.

What's also not to be underestimated is the efficiency side of the equation, too, as that's been a strong suit for Lunar Lake, and again, expectations are high for Panther Lake in that respect.

We've already seen how good a fit Lunar Lake is for handhelds with MSI's Claw 8 AI+, although that portable doesn't come cheap.