Lenovo ThinkCenter neo Ultra: new Mac Studio competitor, up to Core i9-14900, up to RTX 4060

Lenovo is taking the fight to Apple with the launch of its new ThinkCenter neo Ultra, which is powered by Intel and NVIDIA hardware, and will be a competitor to the Mac Studio. Check it out:

The company offers its new ThinkCenter neo Ultra PC with up to the Intel Core i9-14900T processor, packing 24 cores and 32 threads that boost up to 5.5GHz. Lenovo lets you customize the ThinkCenter neo Ultra with up to 64GB of RAM (up to DDR5-4800), and up to 2 x 1TB Gen4 SSDs for up to 2TB of Gen4 SSD storage.

On the GPU side of things, Lenovo lets you bake in up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, with the PC using a 350W power supply.

Lenovo has something special for the ThinkCenter neo Ultra, with support for independent NPU cards, which support M.2 NPU AI cards that are very small coprocessors that feature up to 20 TOPS of power for AI workloads. If we compared that against the RTX 4060 with its 200+ TOPS, adding NPU cards isn't the best thing... but very, very cool to see Lenovo doing with the ThinkCenter neo Ultra.

Australia has the Lenovo ThinkCenter neo Ultra Gen1 (yeah, expect more models from Lenovo in the future) with a price starting at $3299 AUD, which is the same price (roughly) as the M2 Max-powered Apple Mac Studio. Lenovo's lowest-end configuration of the ThinkCenter neo Ultra sports an Intel Core i5-14500 processor, RTX 4060 GPU, and 16GB of RAM. If you want the Kinara Ara-2 M.2 discrete NPU card, that'll cost you another $200 (each).