This custom laptop packs a desktop GeForce RTX 4090 with 450W power, weighs close to 7kg

I can safely say that no one has seen this before: a custom laptop that a modder has installed a desktop (yes, the desktop) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card into... it's a monster, it's bloody heavy, but it's so awesome to see something like this done. Check it out:

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

The Chinese modder used a barebones OEM design that includes an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor, which is a desktop CPU. The design of this laptop is so custom that you could replace the motherboard (the stock board is an ASUS ROG STRIX B650I Mini-ITX motherboard), with 32GB of DDR5-6800 memory (no SO-DIMM here, folks) and even an Intel Optane P5800 SSD.

Now, for the GPU: the modded laptop rocks a custom blower-style GeForce RTX 4090 with a 450W TDP, with the power connector placed perfectly for the modded laptop. The modder even added a custom speaker system, with 2 x 20W speakers inside. So cool. The GPU keeps within its 450W power consumption, capable of playing games for hours and hours without any stability problems.

7

The mod of this laptop itself is a pre-order customization, with the modder explaining that one could be crafted to house the Intel Core i9-14900K processor (up to 200W of power).

But...

This laptop doesn't include a battery, because it would be drained in about 0.1 seconds... so it can't be run without being plugged in, like a regular desktop. This is because between the CPU and GPU (and the rest of the components) you're going to be driving 500-600W+ of power.

7

On the other side, the custom Ryzen 9 7950X3D + GeForce RTX 4090 laptop will STILL fit inside of a backpack, but it weighs 6.7kg on its own, and 8kg with the PSU. Heavy stuff.