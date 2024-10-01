This custom laptop packs a desktop GeForce RTX 4090 with 450W power, weighs close to 7kg

A chinese modder has created a custom laptop that packs a desktop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 450W of power, Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor.

This custom laptop packs a desktop GeForce RTX 4090 with 450W power, weighs close to 7kg
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

I can safely say that no one has seen this before: a custom laptop that a modder has installed a desktop (yes, the desktop) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card into... it's a monster, it's bloody heavy, but it's so awesome to see something like this done. Check it out:

This custom laptop packs a desktop GeForce RTX 4090 with 450W power, weighs close to 7kg 101
7

The Chinese modder used a barebones OEM design that includes an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor, which is a desktop CPU. The design of this laptop is so custom that you could replace the motherboard (the stock board is an ASUS ROG STRIX B650I Mini-ITX motherboard), with 32GB of DDR5-6800 memory (no SO-DIMM here, folks) and even an Intel Optane P5800 SSD.

Now, for the GPU: the modded laptop rocks a custom blower-style GeForce RTX 4090 with a 450W TDP, with the power connector placed perfectly for the modded laptop. The modder even added a custom speaker system, with 2 x 20W speakers inside. So cool. The GPU keeps within its 450W power consumption, capable of playing games for hours and hours without any stability problems.

This custom laptop packs a desktop GeForce RTX 4090 with 450W power, weighs close to 7kg 103
7

The mod of this laptop itself is a pre-order customization, with the modder explaining that one could be crafted to house the Intel Core i9-14900K processor (up to 200W of power).

But...

This laptop doesn't include a battery, because it would be drained in about 0.1 seconds... so it can't be run without being plugged in, like a regular desktop. This is because between the CPU and GPU (and the rest of the components) you're going to be driving 500-600W+ of power.

This custom laptop packs a desktop GeForce RTX 4090 with 450W power, weighs close to 7kg 104
7

On the other side, the custom Ryzen 9 7950X3D + GeForce RTX 4090 laptop will STILL fit inside of a backpack, but it weighs 6.7kg on its own, and 8kg with the PSU. Heavy stuff.

Photo of the product for sale

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1909.95
$1909.95$1819.99$1739.00
Buy
-
$1929.99-$1819.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/1/2024 at 3:03 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, bilibili.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags