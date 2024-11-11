All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TRENDING: Grand Theft Auto 6 release date confirmed by Take-Two
Gaming

Take-Two CEO says the 'disappointing' Borderlands movie actually helped sell the games

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has recognized the gargantuan Borderlands movie flop but revealed it actually helped sell more games.

Take-Two CEO says the 'disappointing' Borderlands movie actually helped sell the games
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick stated that despite the Borderlands Movie's poor box office performance, it led to increased sales of the Borderlands games. He noted that the movie's marketing, even if negative, may have helped game sales.

Ahead of publisher Take-Two Interactive's earnings call, company CEO Strauss Zelnick sat down for an interview with IGN, where he revealed the Borderlands Movie's box office flop translated into more sales of the games.

Take-Two CEO says the 'disappointing' Borderlands movie actually helped sell the games 516651
2

Zelnick said to the publication that it's obvious the Borderlands Movie didn't perform as intended, but the marketing for the movie, whether it be bad or not, translated into more sales for the catalog of Borderlands content. According to Zelnick, and, at least from the perspective of Take-Two Interactive, "I don't think it hurt at all, if anything I think it may have helped a little bit." Additionally, the Take-Two Interactive CEO said the failure of the movie highlights something the company has mentioned previously: the difficulty of bringing its intellectual property over to another medium.

More specifically, the Take-Two Interactive CEO said back in August to IGN that there is difficulty in correctly bringing gaming IP over to other mediums, and while there is very little risk economically (from Take-Two's perspective) when agreeing to license some IP to a movie, the result of the Borderlands Movie highlights this difficulty Zelnick has warned about.

"Obviously that movie was disappointing," he said. "That said, it actually sold more catalog. So, I don't think it hurt at all, if anything I think it may have helped a little bit. It does highlight something that I've spoken about many times which is the difficulty of bringing our intellectual property to another medium."

Photo of the PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2024 at 9:34 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:pcgamer.com, ign.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles