All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 54 - NVIDIA's complete dominance of the GPU market is a concern and more

Casio confirms its suffering from a cyberattack forcing internal shutdowns

Casio has confirmed in a short post on its website that it has detected a breach in its infrastructure that has caused a system failure.

Casio confirms its suffering from a cyberattack forcing internal shutdowns
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

It was only a year ago that Casio was forced to repel cyberattackers that were probing its digital infrastructure, but now according to the company it has detected a breach.

Casio confirms its suffering from a cyberattack forcing internal shutdowns 1151551
2

The company took to its Japanese website to officially announce that it had detected a security breach after conducting an internal investigation. The breach was detected on October 5, 2024, and the investigation found that the unauthorized access had caused a system failure, "resulting in the inability to provide some services." Casio has already reported the breach to authorities and brought in a third-party security firm to investigate the breach and determine if customer data was stolen.

Judging by the hiring of a third-party security firm to look for any stolen files, it appears the breach may have been a ransomware attack. However, Casio hasn't confirmed that any data was stolen. Additionally, no ransomware groups have claimed responsibility for the hack.

"After conducting an internal investigation, it was determined that the unauthorized access had caused a system failure, resulting in the inability to provide some services," a rough translation of the announcement reads

A year ago, when Casio faced another breach, the company confirmed hackers were able to gain to its servers and made off with personal information of people outside of Japan.

"As the company continued to analyze the situation, it was additionally confirmed that, on the evening of Thursday, October 12, the personal information of some residents of countries other than Japan was accessed," explained the company at the time

Photo of the product for sale

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Unlocked Android Smartphone

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1199.00
$1199.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/9/2024 at 11:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:casio.co.jp, techradar.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles