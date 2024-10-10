Casio confirms its suffering from a cyberattack forcing internal shutdowns

Casio has confirmed in a short post on its website that it has detected a breach in its infrastructure that has caused a system failure.

It was only a year ago that Casio was forced to repel cyberattackers that were probing its digital infrastructure, but now according to the company it has detected a breach.

The company took to its Japanese website to officially announce that it had detected a security breach after conducting an internal investigation. The breach was detected on October 5, 2024, and the investigation found that the unauthorized access had caused a system failure, "resulting in the inability to provide some services." Casio has already reported the breach to authorities and brought in a third-party security firm to investigate the breach and determine if customer data was stolen.

Judging by the hiring of a third-party security firm to look for any stolen files, it appears the breach may have been a ransomware attack. However, Casio hasn't confirmed that any data was stolen. Additionally, no ransomware groups have claimed responsibility for the hack.

A year ago, when Casio faced another breach, the company confirmed hackers were able to gain to its servers and made off with personal information of people outside of Japan.