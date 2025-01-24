EA heavily slashes earnings targets as Dragon Age, FC25 underperform, shares drop by 16%

Electronic Arts share value drops by double-digits on the heels of new preliminary earnings that are substantially lower than EA had originally wanted.

TL;DR: Dragon Age Veilguard and FC25 missed EA's forecasts so bad that the publisher has lowered its expected yearly earnings by hundreds of millions of dollars. Dragon Age Veilguard and FC25 missed EA's forecasts so bad that the publisher has lowered its expected yearly earnings by hundreds of millions of dollars.

EA has slashed its holiday and full-year earnings targets because two of its major games have underperformed, and the company's stock has dropped by nearly 17% over the last two days of trading.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Yesterday EA announced disappointing news for investors: The company wasn't going to hit its intended earnings targets for Q3, or for the full fiscal year. The company doesn't just expect to miss the targets by a small margin--the miscalculation is in the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The culprits are Dragon Age The Veilguard, a singleplayer-only RPG that missed expectations by roughly 50%, and EA FC25, the heavily-monetized replacement for the FIFA franchise. As a result, EA now expects to make around $2.215 billion in net bookings for the Q3 period, a reduction of 7.7% or $185 million, from the original low-end target of $2.4 billion. The original targets can be found in EA's Q2 release.

On the high end EA expected to make $2.55 billion in net bookings during Q3, so the new revision is 13.1% lower than the top-end forecast.

Full-year earning forecasts are likewise substantially down. EA had originally expected to make $7.5 to $7.8 billion in net bookings throughout FY25, but the new Q3 revision calls for $7 billion to $7.15 billion.

That's a reduction of $500 - $800 million on the low end, and $500 - $650 million on the high end.

3

The market responded predictably and EA shares dropped by nearly 17% over the course of the last few days.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson had this to say in the announcement: