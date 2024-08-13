Xbox delivers record-breaking $21.5 billion revenue amid slight hardware decline

Microsoft's games division has delivered a record-breaking $21.52 billion in revenue throughout FY24, setting a new high water mark for Xbox earnings.

Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

Microsoft reports new record-breaking gaming revenues as it recognizes the full might of Activision's earnings potential.

Xbox delivers record-breaking $21.5 billion revenue amid slight hardware decline 3232
Open Gallery 5

Xbox just reported its full fiscal year earnings following the $70 billion Activision-Blizzard merger. Microsoft's FY24 gaming results reflect three consecutive quarters of Activision Blizzard King's billion-dollar contributions, and the service titan has had a strong material impact on Xbox's total-year results.

According to the loose figures provided by Microsoft and calculated by us (with the help of past historical figures from Xbox numbers expert John Welfare), Xbox gaming delivered a record-breaking $21.524 billion in revenue throughout Fiscal Year 2024 (July 2023 - June 2024).

Xbox delivers record-breaking $21.5 billion revenue amid slight hardware decline 1
Open Gallery 5

Xbox's new high earnings mark represents a sizable +39% increase over FY23, where it delivered a solid $15.446 billion. As in past quarters and fiscal periods, the bulk of Xbox's new FY24 results were driven by high-margin business segments like game sales, subscriptions, services, and in-game purchases.

Xbox delivers record-breaking $21.5 billion revenue amid slight hardware decline 7
Open Gallery 5

Content & Services, which includes everything from software sales and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions to microtransactions, generated $18.579 billion throughout FY24, accounting for a whopping 87% of total-year earnings. Content & Services was summarily up +53% year-over-year, of which Activision Blizzard King was a major contributor.

Hardware, on the other hand, was down slightly by -13% year-over-year in FY24 to $2.872 billion. Console sales revenue in particular dived in Q4'24 where it dropped by -45% to just $345 million, but overall, hardware earnings were not down past -13% for the full year.

Interestingly enough, hardware also comprised just 13% of Xbox's total FY24 earnings as well.

For more information on Xbox's hardware results and proportion of earnings when compared against PlayStation and Nintendo, check out our Big 3 console sales comparison here.

Xbox delivers record-breaking $21.5 billion revenue amid slight hardware decline 2
Open Gallery 5
Buy at Amazon

Dragon's Dogma 2 - PS5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$58.99
$58.99 $58.98 $55.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/13/2024 at 4:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:microsoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags