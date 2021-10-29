All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Ubisoft wants to be a key player in play-to-earn blockchain gaming

Ubisoft says it wants to embrace blockchain and allow pay-to-earn features in its future games, but is vague on what this means.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 29 2021 2:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ubisoft says it wants to be a key player in blockchain gaming, and sees lots of potential for play-to-earn mechanics.

Ubisoft wants to be a key player in play-to-earn blockchain gaming 885 | TweakTown.com

Ubisoft is just one of the many publishers looking into blockchain (Square Enix and EA are also doing it). The decentralized network affords unique opportunities for gaming including play-to-earn, a nebulous concept that could give out pieces of cryptocurrency in exchange for playing a game.

So how will this work exactly? Ubisoft is vague on details, but says blockchain is "very attractive for the long term" and that they're interested in creating ne digital economies. It's likely blockchain will offer a new form of monetization as we predicted back in 2018.

"As you see, this industry is changing regularly with lots of new revolutions happening. We consider blockchain one of those revolutions. It will imply more play-to-earn that will enable more players to actually earn content, own content, and we think it's going to grow the industry quite a lot," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in a Q2 earnings call.

"So we have been working with lots of small companies going on blockchain, and we're starting to have a good know-how on how we can impact the industry. We want to be one of the key players there."

The truth is Ubisoft has been experimenting with blockchain for years. Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab--a division that investigates tech like AI, machine learning, crypto, and blockchain--has been looking at blockchain since 2018. The team even created a game called HashCraft that doles out premium currency that can be traded for Bitcoin.

Ubisoft's Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet, who oversees monetization and the company's billion-dollar books, said this about blockchain:

"What to keep in mind is that we are learning how to design [blockchain] economies but also we need to learn more about the impact to the environment as well as compliance and regulation.

"We are just at the early stage of this very promising venue, but we need to of course learn more about a number of topics.

"That's why we combine organic experiences, development incubation, and partnership with leading companies and strategic investment where we can leverage our expertise while exposing us positively to the sector."

Earlier this month, Ubisoft invested $65 million into NFT and blockchain startup Animoca Brands.

Guillemot closes by saying they will team up with leaders in blockchain while also creating their own games based on the technology.

"On blockchain, we plan to do both. Invest in companies and also work organically to create games so that we can do the best games that are adapted to this audience.

"We're speaking to many companies and we're looking to see what we can do inside [blockchain]."

Buy at Amazon

Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.98$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/29/2021 at 1:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:edge.media-server.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.