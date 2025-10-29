90% of Windows games now run on Linux, just in time for SteamOS to go mainstream

PC gaming on Linux continues to improve, with around 90% of Windows games now compatible and most working perfectly out of the box.

TL;DR: Linux gaming has advanced significantly due to Valve's SteamOS and Proton compatibility, enabling nearly 90% of Windows games to run on Linux. The Steam Deck has driven this growth, with SteamOS offering faster performance and a streamlined interface compared to Windows gaming. However, anti-cheat limitations and Windows' dominant market share remain challenges.

As a pure PC gaming platform, Linux has come a long way, thanks in part to Valve and its efforts with SteamOS and its Proton compatibility layer for running the latest DirectX graphics API. And with the popularity of its Steam Deck gaming handheld and third-party Linux builds focused on gaming like Bazzite, more and more gamers are looking for a Windows-free PC gaming experience, since games often run faster on Linux than on Windows.

According to a new report over at Boiling Steam, which monitors and tracks ProtonDB, gaming on Linux has never been more accessible, with close to 90% of Windows games launching and most running perfectly "out of the box." Valve's Steam Deck is primarily responsible for the rise in 'Platinum' and 'Gold' rated Windows games in recent years, which cover games that run well on Linux.

Although desktop gamers have Linux distros like Mint, Zorin, and Bazzite, many are waiting for Valve's controller-friendly and console-like all-in-one SteamOS to make the jump from PC gaming handhelds to more systems. SteamOS is optimized and limited to specific handhelds and AMD APUs, with the good news being credible rumors that Valve is planning to launch a full-fat version of the Linux-based operating system for PC gamers running a wide range of hardware.

The biggest issue with Linux compatibility for modern games, especially multiplayer titles, is that many anti-cheat systems don't work with the compatibility layer. This will likely remain a roadblock as the industry shifts its focus to Kernel-level anti-cheat measures. Still, the benefit of SteamOS versus Windows is a clean, simple interface that makes the Steam App the main OS, alongside the fact that games run faster - even with a compatibility layer.

Of course, Windows is still the dominant PC gaming platform, with 95.40% market share on Steam. Linux is a distant second with 2.68%, a figure that has been growing (slowly) over time. And Microsoft isn't sitting idly by while Linux gaming continues to grab the attention of PC gamers, as it's currently expanding its Xbox App to become a SteamOS-like all-in-one solution for handhelds, laptops, and presumably the company's next-gen Xbox console.