All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Gaming

Valve paves the way for a Steam Deck 2 gaming handheld with GeForce RTX graphics

Valve's latest Proton Experimental update for SteamOS and Linux adds DLSS 3 Frame Generation support. Will the Steam Deck 2 use NVIDIA's new APU?

Valve paves the way for a Steam Deck 2 gaming handheld with GeForce RTX graphics
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Proton, a compatibility layer for Windows PC games to run on Linux, is being developed by Valve. Valve's Linux-based SteamOS is used on the Steam Deck gaming handheld and gaming PCs.

Proton is the compatibility layer for Windows PC games to run on Linux, and Valve is leading its development. Valve's Linux-based SteamOS can be found on the popular Steam Deck gaming handheld and gaming PCs that want the freedom and customization of Linux - and none of that Windows bloat.

A Steam Deck with GeForce RTX hardware? It's not outside the realm of possibility, thanks to Valve's latest Linux update.
2

A Steam Deck with GeForce RTX hardware? It's not outside the realm of possibility, thanks to Valve's latest Linux update.

Valve has recently released a Proton Experimental update that fixes numerous bugs and performance issues while adding support for NVIDIA's DLSS 3 technology, which includes NVIDIA's Optical Flow API that enables DLSS 3 Frame Generation to run on modern GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards.

This update doesn't mean Valve will release Steam Deck 2 with an NVIDIA APU, but it certainly paves the way for precisely that. It finally lets GeForce RTX 40 Series owners running Linux enable Frame Generation, if nothing else.

However, with rumors that NVIDIA is looking to release its first Arm-based APU with GeForce RTX graphics in 2025 - a chip that will deliver up to GeForce RTX 4070 laptop levels of performance - Valve could be eyeing such a chip for the upcoming Steam Deck 2.

Valve's engineers have previously confirmed that they're working on the Steam Deck 2 but are waiting for a generation leap in performance before releasing a follow-up to the current handheld. GeForce RTX 4070 laptop performance would deliver the generational leap in performance that Valve is looking for. However, price and efficiency (it also needs to maintain the 15W target of the current Steam Deck's AMD APU) would also need to be factored in.

Alternatively, an NVIDIA APU with GeForce RTX graphics could be integrated into a Mini Steam PC running SteamOS or a handheld from another hardware company looking to create something new - with full DLSS 3 support.

Perhaps NVIDIA will create its own gaming handheld and choose SteamOS as the operating system; who knows? SteamOS's significant benefit is that it's optimized for handhelds and efficiency, so it feels more like a console like the Nintendo Switch than a gaming PC or laptop. Also, games can run faster on Linux with less stuttering and other issues.

Photo of the ValveSteam Deck 512GB Handheld Console
Best Deals: ValveSteam Deck 512GB Handheld Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/20/2024 at 11:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, github.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles