All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

Morgan Stanley says NVIDIA 2U air-cooled MGX GB200 NVL2 still suffers from 'thermal issues'

Morgan Stanley notes that NVIDIA's 2U air-cooled MGX GB200 NVL2 continues to suffer from 'thermal issues' and we could expect it in 4U form factor instead.

Morgan Stanley says NVIDIA 2U air-cooled MGX GB200 NVL2 still suffers from 'thermal issues'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

NVIDIA's new 2U air-cooled MGX GB200 NVL2 server continues to suffer from "thermal issues" says Morgan Stanley.

In a new investment note, Morgan Stanley provides an updates on the AI scene with notes that NVIDIA's MGX GB200 NVL2 with its 2 x Grace CPUs and 2 x Blackwell B200 AI GPUs on the same PCB board, is suffering from "thermal issues".

The full note explained: "NVIDIA MGX GB200 NVL2 houses 2x Grace and 2x B200 Blackwell GPUs on the same PCB board, with the GPU module connecting to the main PCB board using an SXM7 module. All of the servers showcased at OCP were based on a 2U air-cooled form factor. However, our conversations with supply chain partners indicated to us that there are still some thermal issues with the 2U form factor, so this may potentially end up being in a 4U form factor instead".

AI semi supply chain data points from Morgan Stanley:

  • AMD seems to have trimmed some CoWoS wafer booking at TSMC for 2025 given uncertainty around MI325 demand, but capacity was immediately taken by NVIDIA.
  • Intel Habana hasn't changed its wafer booking at TSMC.
  • Marvell's CoWoS booking at TSMC is 3x higher in 2025 vs. 2024. If the output for Tranium 2 is 200k units in 2024, based on CoWoS capacity booking, we believe there could be 400k units of Tranium 2 in 2025 and 500k-600k units of Inferentia 2.5 in 2025.
  • WPG sales grew 25% Q/Q in 3Q vs. previous guidance of only up 5.5% Q/Q. We cite increasing business coming from AMD CPU and "GPU".
  • NVDA MGX GB200 NVL2 houses 2x Grace and 2x B200 Blackwell GPUs on the same PCB board, with the GPU module connecting to the main PCB board using an SXM7 module. All of the servers showcased at OCP were based on a 2U air-cooled form factor. However, our conversations with supply chain partners indicated to us that there are still some thermal issues with the 2U form factor, so this may potentially end up being in a 4U form factor instead.
Photo of the product for sale

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2145
$2095$2039.99$1929.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/22/2024 at 9:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles