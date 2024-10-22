Morgan Stanley says NVIDIA 2U air-cooled MGX GB200 NVL2 still suffers from 'thermal issues'

Morgan Stanley notes that NVIDIA's 2U air-cooled MGX GB200 NVL2 continues to suffer from 'thermal issues' and we could expect it in 4U form factor instead.

NVIDIA's new 2U air-cooled MGX GB200 NVL2 server continues to suffer from "thermal issues" says Morgan Stanley.

In a new investment note, Morgan Stanley provides an updates on the AI scene with notes that NVIDIA's MGX GB200 NVL2 with its 2 x Grace CPUs and 2 x Blackwell B200 AI GPUs on the same PCB board, is suffering from "thermal issues".

The full note explained: "NVIDIA MGX GB200 NVL2 houses 2x Grace and 2x B200 Blackwell GPUs on the same PCB board, with the GPU module connecting to the main PCB board using an SXM7 module. All of the servers showcased at OCP were based on a 2U air-cooled form factor. However, our conversations with supply chain partners indicated to us that there are still some thermal issues with the 2U form factor, so this may potentially end up being in a 4U form factor instead".

AI semi supply chain data points from Morgan Stanley: