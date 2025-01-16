All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

Taiwan suppliers for NVIDIA GB200 AI servers, components: rumors of overheating GB200 are wrong

The rumors of NVIDIA GB200 AI servers with overheating issues are wrong says Taiwan suppliers: 'how many times is this rumor going to get repeated?'

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Rumors of NVIDIA GB200 AI servers overheating have been denied by Taiwan suppliers, who assert shipments are unaffected. Major cloud providers are reportedly reducing orders, seeking newer versions. The complexity of packaging with high-power chips is noted as a challenge. The transition to liquid-cooling is causing adjustments for some developers and suppliers.

In a report from outlet The Information a couple of days ago, rumors of NVIDIA GB200 AI servers having overheating issues heated up again, but now Taiwan suppliers have come to the table saying these rumors are false, and asking "how many times is this rumor going to get repeated?"

Taiwan suppliers for NVIDIA GB200 AI servers, components: rumors of overheating GB200 are wrong 53
2

The 4 major cloud service providers (CSPs) with Amazon AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Meta (as well as others) are reportedly cutting back on NVIDIA GB200 AI server cabinets, wanting the newer versions according to reports. The NVIDIA GB200 supply chain in Taiwan "generally expressed helplessness" yesterday, in response to the rumors of GB200 overheating.

They said "how many times will the same rumor happen" while emphasizing that shipments of NVIDIA GB200 AI servers are on schedule, and that the shipments are not affected by overheating issues. The issues from the GB200 AI server cabinets are coming from the complexity of the packaging, as there are far more higher-end, power-consuming chips inside GB200 NVL72 server cabinets compared to the previous generation.

NVIDIA's new GB200 AI servers are liquid-cooled, and because of the shift from air-cooling to liquid-cooling, it's seeing AI developers and data center suppliers that haven't used water-cooling before, into a spin.

NEWS SOURCE:money.udn.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

