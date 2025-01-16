Taiwan suppliers for NVIDIA GB200 AI servers, components: rumors of overheating GB200 are wrong

In a report from outlet The Information a couple of days ago, rumors of NVIDIA GB200 AI servers having overheating issues heated up again, but now Taiwan suppliers have come to the table saying these rumors are false, and asking "how many times is this rumor going to get repeated?"
The 4 major cloud service providers (CSPs) with Amazon AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Meta (as well as others) are reportedly cutting back on NVIDIA GB200 AI server cabinets, wanting the newer versions according to reports. The NVIDIA GB200 supply chain in Taiwan "generally expressed helplessness" yesterday, in response to the rumors of GB200 overheating.
They said "how many times will the same rumor happen" while emphasizing that shipments of NVIDIA GB200 AI servers are on schedule, and that the shipments are not affected by overheating issues. The issues from the GB200 AI server cabinets are coming from the complexity of the packaging, as there are far more higher-end, power-consuming chips inside GB200 NVL72 server cabinets compared to the previous generation.
- Read more: NVIDIA CEO: 'design flaw in Blackwell, 100% NVIDIA's fault' not TSMC's fault
- Read more: Morgan Stanley: NVIDIA 2U air-cooled MGX GB200 NVL2 has 'thermal issues'
- Read more: NVIDIA GB200 AI server mass production, peak shipments could be delayed
- Read more: NVIDIA Blackwell AI GPUs 'encountering major issues' redesign required, big delays
NVIDIA's new GB200 AI servers are liquid-cooled, and because of the shift from air-cooling to liquid-cooling, it's seeing AI developers and data center suppliers that haven't used water-cooling before, into a spin.