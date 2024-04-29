Apple's next-gen iPad Pro rumor: next-gen M4 chip, and a 'huge focus' on AI

Apple's next-gen iPad Pro will 'usher in Apple's shift into AI hardware' with its next-gen M4 processor, iOS 18, and more to compete against Google.

Apple has been a bit quiet when it comes to its AI hardware and software offerings, but a next-generation M4 processor inside of a next-gen iPad Pro with AI capabilities will fix that.

In a new post on Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, reiterates that he talked about Apple bringing upgrades to its processors in the form of the M4 chip later this year, with some new iMacs, MacBook Pros and Mac minis. But the "big change" for the M4 chip is a new neural engine that will "pave the way" for fresh AI capabilities.

Gurman says there is a "strong possibility" that the new chip in the new iPad Pro will be the M4, and not the M3, and that he believed Apple will position the new iPad Pro as its "first truly AI-powered device" and that is will "tout each new product from then on as an AI device".

Apple will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, where it will provide more details on its strategy when it comes to AI. We should expect to see the new M4 chip teased at WWDC, with the company talking about how its new M4-powered iPad Pro will take advantage of the AI software and services that are coming as part of iPadOS 18 later this year.

Gurman fully expects Apple to position the new A18 processor in the next-gen iPhone 126 as built around AI, too -- and it makes sense -- once Apple does AI, the world will have it better sink in.

Apple's next-generation iPad Pro won't just have a new M4 chip inside, but Gurman says we can expect the other big change apart from AI is that Apple's new slate will feature an OLED display, a shift away from Mini-LED on current iPad Pros. The iPad Air is also reportedly getting the larger 12.9-inch display size option, which will be interesting to see just how thin Apple can get the 12.9-inch iPad Air.