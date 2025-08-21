Analogue delays Nintendo 64 FPGA console for the third time, now coming in Q4

Custom hardware-makers at Analogue have delayed their Analogue 3D Nintendo 64 FPGA console once more, this time pushing the system back to Q4 2025.

Analogue has announced what is hopefully the final delay for its Nintendo 64 FPGA console.

The Analogue 3D has been delayed again, and is now expected to ship in Q4 2025.

"We know this sucks. Another delay, announced late, after months of patience. We feel it too. Analogue3D has been in development for 4 years, obsessively, and it's at 99%. The last 1% is where we're focused," the console-makers said today.

The custom-built FPGA system is stylized after Nintendo's popular N64 console from the 1990s, with the added bonus of modern bells and whistles like Bluetooth and WiFi support. The Analogue 3D is also fully compatible with the platform's entire 388-game cartridge library.

Unfortunately, the $250 Analogue 3D remains sold out on the storefront, so these updates are more for people who already purchased and are waiting for the system.

The company explained the delay further:

Analogue has been moving at maximum pace, processing shipping to everyone who has been patiently waiting. Unexpected, uncommon issues are rare. Especially in a negligible degree under esoteric circumstances. We're ensuring every detail meets our standard. This has moved our shipping date to Q4 - intentionally set conservatively. We're pushing without pause and appreciate everyone's patience and trust. Analogue will always deliver - delays or not, it's a commitment to our standard of care.

Here's a bit of info about the Analogue 3D: