Supermicro confirms NVIDIA B200 AI GPU delay: offers liquid-cooled H200 AI GPUs instead

Just before NVIDIA announced its issues with its new Blackwell AI GPUs, partner Supermicro seemingly confirmed Blackwell B200 AI GPUs being delayed, offering its customers liquid-cooled Hopper H200 AI GPUs in their place.

Supermicro CEO Charles Liang said that the possible delay of NVIDIA's new Blackwell GPUs for AI and HPC systems will not have a dramatic impact on AI server makers, or the AI server market. Liang said: "We heard NVIDIA may have some delay, and we treat that as a normal possibility".

Liang continued: "When they introduce a new technology, new product, [there is always a chance] there will be a push out a little bit. In this case, it pushed out a little bit. But to us, I believe we have no problem to provide the customer with a new solution like H200 liquid cooling. We have a lot of customers like that. So, although we hope better deploy in the schedule, that's good for a technology company, but this push out overall impact to us. It should be not too much".