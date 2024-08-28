CORSAIR's new compact M55 and M55 WIRELESS gaming mice are available now

Corsair's new compact M55 gaming mouse is available in wired and wireless variants, built for performance, and neither version will break the bank.

Published
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

Corsair has just released a pair of new affordable gaming mice: the wired M55 Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $29.99 USD and the M55 WIRELESS Gaming Mouse for $49.99 USD. In either form, the M55 sports a symmetrical shape, with textured side grips and a compact form factor that supports various grip styles.

Corsair's new compact M55 gaming mouse is available in wired and wireless variants, image credit: Corsair.
The wired M55 Lightweight Gaming Mouse weighs 55 grams and is optimized for competitive gaming, where quick, precise movements can be the difference between a victory or a loss. The M55 WIRELESS Gaming Mouse weighs 85 grams in bulk because it's powered by a single AA battery, which adds weight.

On the plus side, the M55 Wireless Gaming Mouse can last up to 185 hours on a single AA battery with low-latency SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS. Both feature tracking specs of 35G acceleration and 300 IPS speed; however, the M55 Wireless's optical sensor is rated up to 24,000 DPI, while the wired version tops at 16,000 DPI.

The M55 Wireless Gaming Mouse also supports Bluetooth, making it an excellent option for tablet, mobile, and laptop gamers. The button layout is the same on both variants, with six programmable buttons (including a dedicated DPI switch) accessible via Corsair's iCUE software. The main left and right buttons feature mechanical switches with 60 million clicks. And with 100% PTFE low-friction feet on the underside, they're built for a smooth glide.

Here's a look at the specs, with links to their respective product pages.

Corsair M55 Lightweight Gaming Mouse

  • Sensor Type: Optical
  • Connectivity: Wired
  • Grip Type: Any
  • Game Genre: FPS, MOBA, Battle Royale
  • DPI: 16000
  • Weight: 55 grams

Corsair M55 WIRELESS Gaming Mouse

  • Sensor Type: Optical
  • Battery Life: 2.4GHz SLIPSTREAM: Up to 185hrs | Bluetooth: Up to 400hrs
  • Grip Type: Any
  • Game Genre: FPS, MOBA, Battle Royale
  • Cable: 1.8 m
  • DPI: 24000
  • Mouse Warranty: 2 Year
  • Weight: 60 grams (without battery)
NEWS SOURCE:corsair.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

