NVIDIA to discuss building AI to build chips for AI at upcoming Hot Chips event

NVIDIA will hot a Hot Chips tutorial on how the company uses AI to build chips for AI, starting with Blackwell which has 208 billion transistors.

Published
3 minutes & 4 seconds read time

NVIDIA will discuss using AI to build next-generation chips for AI at the upcoming Hot Chips 2024 event next week.

Like, come on... you've gotta be AI to design this sheer beauty (source: NVIDIA)
Open Gallery 11

Like, come on... you've gotta be AI to design this sheer beauty (source: NVIDIA)

The company will discuss how NVIDIA designs some of the most complex products on the planet, with its new Blackwell B200 AI GPU featuring 208 billion transistors, made on TSMC's new 4NP process node. At Hot Chips, NVIDIA will discuss using generative AI to generative optimized Verilog code.

What's Verilog code? Verilog is a hardware description language that describes circuits in the form of code. It's used for design and verification of processors, with NVIDIA building an Agentic AI LLM application to accelerate Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) that generates Verilog code, which can:

  • Speed up design generation, debug, review/analysis, and optimization
  • Automate a wide variety of manual design tasks
  • Enable more complex chip architectures and maintain one-year design cadence
NVIDIA to discuss building AI to build chips for AI at upcoming Hot Chips event 811
Open Gallery 11

Inside of NVIDIA's new Blackwell B200 AI GPU we have 208 billion transistors (104 billion with two reticle-limited GPUs merged into one) on the TSMC 4NP process node. There's 192GB of HBM3E memory with 8TB/sec of memory bandwidth, and 1.8TB/sec bi-directional NVLink bandwidth with high-speed NVLink-C2C Link to Grace CPU.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 Hopper PCIe 80GB Graphics Card (NVIDIA H100 Hopper PCIe 80GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$339.99
$339.99$189.99$189.99
Buy
$28999.99
$28999.99$29449.95$29449.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/24/2024 at 8:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags