NVIDIA to discuss building AI to build chips for AI at upcoming Hot Chips event

NVIDIA will discuss using AI to build next-generation chips for AI at the upcoming Hot Chips 2024 event next week.
The company will discuss how NVIDIA designs some of the most complex products on the planet, with its new Blackwell B200 AI GPU featuring 208 billion transistors, made on TSMC's new 4NP process node. At Hot Chips, NVIDIA will discuss using generative AI to generative optimized Verilog code.
What's Verilog code? Verilog is a hardware description language that describes circuits in the form of code. It's used for design and verification of processors, with NVIDIA building an Agentic AI LLM application to accelerate Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) that generates Verilog code, which can:
- Speed up design generation, debug, review/analysis, and optimization
- Automate a wide variety of manual design tasks
- Enable more complex chip architectures and maintain one-year design cadence
- Read more: NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB200 AI servers 'component shortage' leading to short supply in Q4 2024
- Read more: NVIDIA hits major roadblocks with Blackwell AI GPU: revised B200A AI GPU is now in the works
- Read more: NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs 'encountering major issues' which require redesign, big delays
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell AI GPUs delayed, rumor has it 'design flaws' are to blame
- Read more: NVIDIA to make $210 billion revenue from selling its Blackwell GB200 AI servers in 2025 alone
- Read more: NVIDIA says its Blackwell GPUs will be the 'most successful' product in the company's history
Inside of NVIDIA's new Blackwell B200 AI GPU we have 208 billion transistors (104 billion with two reticle-limited GPUs merged into one) on the TSMC 4NP process node. There's 192GB of HBM3E memory with 8TB/sec of memory bandwidth, and 1.8TB/sec bi-directional NVLink bandwidth with high-speed NVLink-C2C Link to Grace CPU.
- Read more: NVIDIA B200 Blackwell Ultra AI GPU has 288GB HBM3E, redesigned B200A Blackwell Ultra with 144GB
- Read more: NVIDIA places fresh new orders with TSMC for more Blackwell GB200, B100, B200 AI chips
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin, Rubin Ultra, Blackwell Ultra AI GPUs: also supercharged Vera CPUs
- Read more: NVIDIA's full-spec Blackwell B200 AI GPU uses 1200W of power, up from 700W on Hopper H100