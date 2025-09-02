AMD RX 9070 GRE GPU drops heavily in price - and I'm hopeful this hints at rumored 16GB variant

The price of the Radeon RX 9070 GRE has dropped by the equivalent of nearly $100 in China - a sign AMD is making room for a new beefier variant?

TL;DR: AMD's RX 9070 GRE graphics card is now $100 cheaper than its initial MSRP when the GPU was launched in China, and this is put down to sluggish demand for the board. However, it could also be a sign that rumors around a new RX 9070 GRE packing 16GB of VRAM are correct - and AMD is making some room in its pricing structure for such a product. If that's true, fingers crossed that it'll get a global launch.

AMD's RX 9070 GRE has recently dropped considerably in price over in China, which might be looked upon as an interesting development with the graphics card.

Why? Because the price reduction of the equivalent of $100 (or just under) could conceivably back up the theory that AMD has another variant of the RX 9070 GRE with more video RAM ready and waiting in the wings.

The price drop was highlighted by Uniko's Hardware on X (as flagged by VideoCardz), with the RX 9070 GRE having sunk from 4199 RMB (approximately $590) at launch to 3600 RMB ($505) now. That's for an entry-level model, and as ever, fancier third-party graphics cards can command a fair premium over that (but they've also gone down in price).

Uniko's Hardware explains that this is a result of low demand, and indeed the launch price for the RX 9070 GRE in China was weighty.

However, as already observed, this could also be read as a hint that a new flavor of the RX 9070 GRE is inbound, the model rumored to run with 16GB instead of the current 12GB board. AMD might just be making some room to price that new variant.

Furthermore, the hope is that if AMD does indeed bring out a spin on the RX 9070 GRE with 16GB of VRAM, that Team Red might deploy this variant globally. Of course, that - and the existence of this version of the graphics card - is purely speculation, but it's a nice thought that there could be another option on the table for RDNA 4 before too long, for all of us.

Although AMD may yet make us wait some time for a global release (if that ever happens). An affordable 16GB graphics card would obviously go down well with gamers, as 12GB is feeling lean these days.