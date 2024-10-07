Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

M4 MacBook Pro unboxed weeks before Apple's official announcement

A retail sample of Apple's upcoming M4 MacBook Pro has been leaked online before the rumored official announcement scheduled for late October.

M4 MacBook Pro unboxed weeks before Apple's official announcement
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Apple is rumored to be on the verge of releasing its new M4 MacBook Pro line-up, with industry insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently teasing that Apple will announce the first Macs with M4 chips sometime in late October.

However, it appears that an M4 MacBook Pro has already made it out into the wild, and while I cannot confirm the authenticity of the supposed leak, and neither can other publications, it appears to be very real. Gurman wrote in an X post the complete unboxing of an M4 MacBook Pro by a Russian YouTube channel, Wylsacom, "looks fairly legitimate" and, if it is real, would mark the first time a full retail Apple device has leaked weeks in advance.

14-inch MacBook Pro specifications: According to the video, the M4 chip will increase performance by 25%, and according to the alleged Geekbench result, the M4 chip features 10 CPU cores, which is an increase of two compared to the M3's 8-core CPU. To further back this specification up is the release of the M4 chip within the new iPad Pro that was released in May, as that chip is confirmed to have a 10-core CPU. As for RAM, the 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with 16GB of memory.

Connectivity-wise, the new laptop is slated to have three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an increase of two compared to the current 14-inch MacBook Pro model. Lastly, the box reveals a Space Black color option, which is currently exclusive to the M3 Pro and M3 Max chip variants.

M4 MacBook Pro unboxed weeks before Apple's official announcement 615
2
Photo of the product for sale

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $610.52
CAD $610.52CAD $498.43CAD $648.47
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/6/2024 at 11:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles