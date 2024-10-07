M4 MacBook Pro unboxed weeks before Apple's official announcement

Apple is rumored to be on the verge of releasing its new M4 MacBook Pro line-up, with industry insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently teasing that Apple will announce the first Macs with M4 chips sometime in late October.

However, it appears that an M4 MacBook Pro has already made it out into the wild, and while I cannot confirm the authenticity of the supposed leak, and neither can other publications, it appears to be very real. Gurman wrote in an X post the complete unboxing of an M4 MacBook Pro by a Russian YouTube channel, Wylsacom, "looks fairly legitimate" and, if it is real, would mark the first time a full retail Apple device has leaked weeks in advance.

14-inch MacBook Pro specifications: According to the video, the M4 chip will increase performance by 25%, and according to the alleged Geekbench result, the M4 chip features 10 CPU cores, which is an increase of two compared to the M3's 8-core CPU. To further back this specification up is the release of the M4 chip within the new iPad Pro that was released in May, as that chip is confirmed to have a 10-core CPU. As for RAM, the 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with 16GB of memory.

Connectivity-wise, the new laptop is slated to have three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an increase of two compared to the current 14-inch MacBook Pro model. Lastly, the box reveals a Space Black color option, which is currently exclusive to the M3 Pro and M3 Max chip variants.

