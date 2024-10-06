Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
NVIDIA ACE digital human AI technology is now an Unreal Engine 5 plugin

NVIDIA ACE technology, a powerful set of generative AI tools used to create Digital Humans, is now an Unreal Engine 5 plugin for developers.

We've covered NVIDIA ACE technologies a few times at TweakTown, a toolset and set of AI-powered technologies that can bring digital humans to life. As seen in the Covert Protocol tech demo, AI creates and generates personalities and dialogue, converts text-to-speech, generates facial animations, and more. For game developers and gamers, it's a potential game changer for player interaction and immersion in a digital world.

However, when it comes to NVIDIA ACE, the generative AI tools available to developers aren't merely there to add AI-generated characters into a game powered by the Nemotron Mini 4B model that can run locally on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU.

Audio2Face-3D is a brilliant tool in its own right. It is a plugin that uses audio to generate accurate lip-synching and facial animation for characters.

Easily integrated into Autodesk Maya and Unreal Engine 5, NVIDIA has created a Unreal Engine 5 sample project that serves as a guide for developers looking to use ACE and add Digital Humans to their games and applications.

"As a developer, you can build a database for your intellectual property, generate relevant responses at low latency, and have those responses drive corresponding MetaHuman facial animations seamlessly in Unreal Engine 5," NVIDIA's Ike Nnoli writes. "Each of these microservices are optimized to run on Windows PCs with low latency and a minimal memory footprint."

Accurate facial animation is a tiny part of the bigger picture, as Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) allows AI models and characters to be aware of conversational history and context. These detailed Digital Humans or MetaHuman characters in Unreal Engine 5 require a lot of AI horsepower to run so they can sit in the cloud.

NEWS SOURCE:developer.nvidia.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

