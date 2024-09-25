SpaceX fires back at US government regulators, claiming every statement they made was incorrect

SpaceX has fired off another set of rockets at the Federal Aviation Administration over the swamping of regulatory approvals from the US watchdog.

SpaceX fires back at US government regulators, claiming every statement they made was incorrect
Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

SpaceX is continuing to battle with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and in a new set of events, the Elon Musk-led company has posted a letter outlining what it claims to be "incorrect statements" made by FAA administrator Michael Whitaker.

On September 17, the FAA issued a proposal for a fine of $633,009 for a set of safety violations it claims SpaceX carried out during rocket launches in 2023. The proposal claimed the regulator didn't approve of two requests from SpaceX for a June 2023 launch of a Falcon rocket. According to the regulator SpaceX proceeded with the launch anyway. This violation amounted to $350,000, and the remainder was for a third violation with the Falcon Heavy launch that occurred in July 2023.

According to the FAA, SpaceX used an unapproved fuel farm as the source of the rocket's propellant, adding $283,009 to the total. SpaceX has now responded to these claims, writing it "rejects any allegations from FAA that SpaceX violated any laws." More specifically, SpaceX said it is false that it has launched without a permit, and all the Falcon missions outlined by the FAA the company received did receive licenses for.

SpaceX fires back at US government regulators, claiming every statement they made was incorrect 645465645
3

As for the fuel farm, SpaceX said Whitaker alleged it didn't perform a risk analysis on the relocation of the fuel farm closer to the population. SpaceX claims this risk analysis was carried out, the relocation site approved by the Federal Range Safety authority, and that "FAA was on console and did not stop the countdown."

SpaceX fires back at US government regulators, claiming every statement they made was incorrect 65165
3
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB 15 Gbps GDRR6 192-Bit HDMI/DP PCIe 4 Torx Twin Fan Ampere OC G

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$281.78
$281.78$289.98$285.00
Buy
$403.00
$398.00$403.00$403.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/25/2024 at 9:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, x.com, theregister.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags