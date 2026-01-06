Razer's Project Motoko turns AI smart glasses into a wireless headset

Razer's smart glasses-like Project Motoko is wearable AI powered by a Snapdragon processor in the form of a headset, and it's out later this year.

TL;DR: Razer's Project Motoko, unveiled at CES 2026, is a wireless gaming headset featuring dual first-person cameras and AI-powered real-time object recognition. It offers private, fast AI interactions via speech, supports multiple AI platforms, and is designed for on-the-go use, with a planned 2026 release.

Announced at CES 2026, Razer's Project Motoko offers an interesting take on the AI smart glasses phenomenon, as it's a wireless gaming headset with built-in cameras. Powered by an undisclosed Snapdragon processor, the dual first-person cameras allow for real-time object and test recognition, which then interacts with the on-board AI.

During our demonstration of Project Motoko, we had the AI translate a restaurant menu from Japanese to English and scan a table with a handful of ingredients to provide a quick, easy recipe for a meal. As a headset with a microphone, this is handled via speech and natural language, with AI responses fed directly through the headset.

Similar functionality to Meta Glasses; however, as Project Motoko is a headset, the AI responses are kept private, so those nearby won't be able to listen in. And to capture audio from multiple sources, there are dual far and near-field microphones to capture voice commands and all other sounds within view, including dialogue.

One of the impressive aspects of Project Motoko is that the AI responses are impressively quick, with no apparent long delay between commands and responses. The version we saw at CES 2026 featured a physical design similar to the Razer Barracuda, the company's gaming headset with the most lifestyle-like design. This makes sense because it is a piece of wearable technology designed to be taken with you on the go.

And the good news is that even though this isn't the final version, Razer told us that Project Motoko is currently on track for a 2026 release. Also, it will be versatile and compatible with AI platforms such as Grok, OpenAI, and Gemini.