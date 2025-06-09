Ghost of Yotei's Naoki confirmed to drink sake and take nude soaks in hot springs

The female protagonist Naoki will be partially nude in Ghost of Yotei as she enters a hot spring, confirmed by the official ESRB rating.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, is rated M by the ESRB for intense violence, blood, drug references, and partial nudity. The game features hot springs for character reflection and health boosts, sake consumption with visual effects, and mature language, enhancing emotional depth and gameplay mechanics. Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, is rated M by the ESRB for intense violence, blood, drug references, and partial nudity. The game features hot springs for character reflection and health boosts, sake consumption with visual effects, and mature language, enhancing emotional depth and gameplay mechanics.

The upcoming sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei, has been officially rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). The rating has revealed some new aspects of the game previously unseen in trailers.

In Ghost of Tsushima, players could take protagonist Jin Sakai to hot springs where he would reflect on his past and also receive buffs, such as increased maximum health. These hot springs were used as both a gameplay mechanic through Sakai's reflection, on which he would think about his father, Lord Shimura, and responsibilities as a samurai, while also serving as a vital location for upgrading the character, as his maximum health permanently increased once he entered.

Not only is the location beneficial for progressing the game as the player gains more health, but it's also used as a location to add more emotional depth to the character through the reflection process. It appears Naoki, the protagonist in Ghost of Yotei, will also be taking advantage of these hot springs for her own benefits, with the ESRB rating the game M for, "Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Language, Partial Nudity, Use of Alcohol." The ESRB also writes, "During the course of the game, a female character's exposed buttocks is depicted in a hot spring."

Additionally, the ESRB writes players will be able to purchase and consume sake throughout the game, which will result in "screen-blurring effects; players' character can also participate in a drinking game. The game includes an opium reference in the dialogue, as well as the word""bullsh*t."