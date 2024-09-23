88-year-old Skyrim Grandma aka Shirley Curry announces retirement, played Skyrim from launch

Shirley Curry aka Skyrim Grandma is an 88-year-old game streamer, who has been playing The Elder Scrolls VI: Skyrim since its launch, but has just announced her retirement from releasing videos. You can watch her announcement video below:

Shirley Curry aka Skyrim Grandma posted to her YouTube channel -- which has blown up since the last time we wrote about her, where Skyrim Grandma had over 500,000 subscribers, but now she has an incredible 1.25M+ subscribers -- but announced her retirement as she's having surgery on her eye tomorrow.

She said that she's been getting tired more often -- she's 88 years old after all -- but fans of Skyrim Grandma are t otally on her side. On Reddit, one user responded: "Well deserved. She is 88 years old" while another added that Shirley had been playing Skyrim since it launched: "she would have been playing it for 15%, or about just under a sixth of her life".

Another Redditor said: "Sad to see her go, but if she's no longer enjoying what she does then this is the best decision for her. she is a Skyrim legend and Bethesda best immortalize her in following games".

Back in 2019, Skyrim Grandma had garnered enough attention online that there was a petition created to see her immortalized in Skyrim as an NPC, unique character, or location. Furthermore, during The Elder Scrolls 25th anniversary stream, developer Bethesda Softworks announced that Skyrim Grandma would be made into an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6.