Report: Switch 2 specs and design leaked, tablet has USB-C on top, new JoyCon controllers

Nintendo Switch 2's case design has reportedly leaked, revealing a more simple, sleek and svelte handheld without the rumored dual-screen form factor.

Computer-generated images of the Switch 2's prototypes have reportedly leaked from an overseas assembling plant, and if accurate, the system doesn't look much different than the current Switch model.

Note: The following information has not been confirmed, verified, or announced by Nintendo.

Nintendo's new Switch 2 handheld-console hybrid may have just been leaked. A full spec sheet alongside CG renders of the Switch 2's purported design have popped up on Chinese message boards, showing a similar design as the original Switch model. At least at first glance.

If accurate, these images show that Nintendo is making some big changes with the Switch 2, namely in the device's ports, controllers, and display panel. The Switch 2 may feature two USB-C ports--one on the bottom, and one on the top, which could allow the device to connect to a secondary external display while on-the-go. The rumored dual-screen design may not be the typical DS-like clamshell that everyone was expecting, but instead refer to this external display support.

It's also highly likely that the USB-C port at the top is made for more convenient charging.

The other big change is the Switch 2's purported JoyCons. They now feature an extra back button, similar to the more premium console controllers on the market. The JoyCons also apparently attach differently to the main unit, potentially using magnets instead of the snap-on rail system found in the original Switch.

Alongside these images, full specs for the Switch 2 have also reportedly leaked out into the wild. These specifications match up with the info from Nintendo shipping manifests that had been spotted months ago.

The display panel is also bigger than the base model, indicating a more premium system--which is also highlighted by the higher-end specifications, including the sizable 200% increase of system RAM (Switch's 4GB vs the Switch 2's 12GB).

Note that the two displays shown in the renders are not indicative of 2x screens for the Switch 2, but are instead comparing the new Switch 2's panel against the display panel from the base Switch model.

Nintendo has yet to announce any official details or information on its new Switch successor.

