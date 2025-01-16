Nintendo officially reveals Switch 2, confirms features like top USB-C, magnetic JoyCons

Nintendo has officially announced its new Switch 2 console...and the leaks had basically spoiled the surprise weeks before the reveal.
The Switch 2 is no longer a badly-kept secret. The cat is finally out of the bag as Nintendo today revealed a first look at the Switch 2 hardware. At first glance, the new handheld is a lot like the older model with a few obvious upgrades including a larger screen, bigger controllers, and other features such as a secondary USB-C charging port at the top.
Leaked renders had previously shown these designs quite some time before Nintendo's announcement, including the new snap-on magnetic JoyCon controllers and the peek-over design of the Switch 2's dock.
No spec information was announced and Nintendo is holding a special event on April 2, 2025 that will highlight new games and content coming to the Switch 2.
Nintendo will also be touring the globe with hands-on Switch 2 events where consumers can try out the hardware. Interestingly enough, everyone has to have a Nintendo Account in order to participate, which will undoubtedly help spike those acquisition numbers.
Check below for more information about the console:
For more details on Nintendo Switch 2, please tune in for the "Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 - 4.2.2025" which will air on Wednesday, April 2.
Nintendo will also hold Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events, where consumers can go hands-on with Nintendo Switch 2, in cities around the world.
Nintendo Switch 2 Experience host cities and schedule. All dates are local.
North America:
- New York, April 4-6, 2025
- Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025
- Dallas, April 25-27, 2025
- Toronto, April 25-27, 2025
Europe:
- Paris, April 4-6, 2025
- London, April 11-13, 2025
- Milan, April 25-27, 2025
- Berlin, April 25-27, 2025
- Madrid, May 9-11, 2025
- Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025
Oceania:
- Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025
Asia:
- Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025
- Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025
- Hong Kong, To be announced
- Taipei, To be announced