Nintendo officially reveals Switch 2, confirms features like top USB-C, magnetic JoyCons

Nintendo has officially revealed its new hardware, and the leaks were pretty much correct across the board: Switch 2 has a top USB-C, mystery button, etc.

TL;DR: Nintendo has announced the Switch 2 console, confirming leaks about its design, including a larger screen and new controllers. No specs were revealed, but a special event on April 2, 2025, will showcase new games. Global hands-on events require a Nintendo Account for participation, boosting user engagement.

Nintendo has officially announced its new Switch 2 console...and the leaks had basically spoiled the surprise weeks before the reveal.

The Switch 2 is no longer a badly-kept secret. The cat is finally out of the bag as Nintendo today revealed a first look at the Switch 2 hardware. At first glance, the new handheld is a lot like the older model with a few obvious upgrades including a larger screen, bigger controllers, and other features such as a secondary USB-C charging port at the top.

Leaked renders had previously shown these designs quite some time before Nintendo's announcement, including the new snap-on magnetic JoyCon controllers and the peek-over design of the Switch 2's dock.

No spec information was announced and Nintendo is holding a special event on April 2, 2025 that will highlight new games and content coming to the Switch 2.

Nintendo will also be touring the globe with hands-on Switch 2 events where consumers can try out the hardware. Interestingly enough, everyone has to have a Nintendo Account in order to participate, which will undoubtedly help spike those acquisition numbers.

Check below for more information about the console: