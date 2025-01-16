All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Nintendo officially reveals Switch 2, confirms features like top USB-C, magnetic JoyCons

Nintendo has officially revealed its new hardware, and the leaks were pretty much correct across the board: Switch 2 has a top USB-C, mystery button, etc.

Nintendo officially reveals Switch 2, confirms features like top USB-C, magnetic JoyCons
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Nintendo has announced the Switch 2 console, confirming leaks about its design, including a larger screen and new controllers. No specs were revealed, but a special event on April 2, 2025, will showcase new games. Global hands-on events require a Nintendo Account for participation, boosting user engagement.

Nintendo has officially announced its new Switch 2 console...and the leaks had basically spoiled the surprise weeks before the reveal.

Nintendo officially reveals Switch 2, confirms features like top USB-C, magnetic JoyCons 8
2

The Switch 2 is no longer a badly-kept secret. The cat is finally out of the bag as Nintendo today revealed a first look at the Switch 2 hardware. At first glance, the new handheld is a lot like the older model with a few obvious upgrades including a larger screen, bigger controllers, and other features such as a secondary USB-C charging port at the top.

Leaked renders had previously shown these designs quite some time before Nintendo's announcement, including the new snap-on magnetic JoyCon controllers and the peek-over design of the Switch 2's dock.

No spec information was announced and Nintendo is holding a special event on April 2, 2025 that will highlight new games and content coming to the Switch 2.

Nintendo will also be touring the globe with hands-on Switch 2 events where consumers can try out the hardware. Interestingly enough, everyone has to have a Nintendo Account in order to participate, which will undoubtedly help spike those acquisition numbers.

Check below for more information about the console:

For more details on Nintendo Switch 2, please tune in for the "Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 - 4.2.2025" which will air on Wednesday, April 2.

Nintendo will also hold Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events, where consumers can go hands-on with Nintendo Switch 2, in cities around the world.

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience host cities and schedule. All dates are local.

North America:

  • New York, April 4-6, 2025
  • Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025
  • Dallas, April 25-27, 2025
  • Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

  • Paris, April 4-6, 2025
  • London, April 11-13, 2025
  • Milan, April 25-27, 2025
  • Berlin, April 25-27, 2025
  • Madrid, May 9-11, 2025
  • Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

  • Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia:

  • Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025
  • Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025
  • Hong Kong, To be announced
  • Taipei, To be announced

