Multiple Assassin's Creed remakes are on the way, says Ubisoft CEO

Ubisoft is planning to release more Assassin's Creed games more regularly, and part of the plan is to release remakes of classic Creed titles.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has discussed the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise. He said, "The goal is to have Assassin's Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year." One way the publisher will do that is by making different styles of Creed games and remaking classic games in the franchise.

An Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (2013) remake is rumored to be in development.

It also sounds like Ubisoft plans to remake several Assassin's Creed games, with Yves Guillemot adding, "There are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich," and that the remakes will "modernize them." As for what that could mean - more RPG-like elements, as seen in the modern Creed releases.

Rumors point to the popular Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (2013) getting the remake treatment first, where Ubisoft will use the latest Assassin's Creed engine technology to recreate the game. The word remake is important because we're not talking about a simple remaster; think more about what Capcom has done with classic games in the Resident Evil franchise: new visuals, new gameplay, and a new take on a classic game.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot also notes that new entries in the franchise will be different. The upcoming witchcraft and horror-themed Assassin's Creed Hexe will present a different experience from this year's Japan-set Assassin's Creed Shadows.

"The goal is to have Assassin's Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year. There are a lot of good things to come, including Assassin's Creed Hexe, which we've announced, which is going to be a very different game from Assassin's Creed Shadows. We're going to surprise people, I think."

Based on the above quote, it sounds like Ubisoft is shifting back to an annual release cadence for Assassin's Creed and that remakes of existing titles will fill in the gaps between new releases.