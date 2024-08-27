PS5 prices increased by 83% since launch in this region

Sony Interactive Entertainment has raised the price of its PlayStation 5 digital console by 83% since the system's launch in 2020 in this key region.

Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

Sony is raising the price of the PlayStation 5 in its home country for the third time, the company today announced.

PS5 prices increased by 83% since launch in this region 5333
Open Gallery 3

The PS5 duo is about to get more expensive in Japan. Sony has revealed plans to raise the domestic MSRP of both the PS5 disc and digital editions alongside a multitude of peripherals within the region, culminating in the third PS5 console price hike in Japan since the system's launch.

The PlayStation 5 disc price will now be 79,980 yen ($550), an increase of roughly 13,000 yen ($90) from the previous cost. The PS5 digital edition is now priced at 72,970 (roughly $506), representing yet another increase of 13,000 yen ($90).

PS5 prices increased by 83% since launch in this region 53333
Open Gallery 3

Taking a look at historical PS5 prices in Japan adds even more context to the higher prices that gamers in this region will pay for the systems. According to data provided by Sony and compiled by us, the PS5 disc version has seen a +60% price increase since 2020 to present, whereas the disc model has increased by +83% in the same period.

The increase comes at an interesting time for Sony, who has repeatedly said that PS5 profitability is "breaking down," indicating the company is making less profit on each unit sold.

Sony recently went through great lengths to squeeze out more console sales profitability by releasing new revised PS5 models, aka the PS5 Slim lineup, which has transformed all new consoles into digital-only systems that can then have optional disc drives attached.

The revisions were designed to be much lighter than the 2020 launch models, thereby significantly reducing all forms of shipping and freight costs to worldwide regions.

Buy at Amazon

Dragon's Dogma 2 - PS5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.25
$54.25$58.99$55.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/27/2024 at 1:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.ja.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags