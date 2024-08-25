LG's 'Dream OLED' technology will solve burn-in once and for all and improve brightness

It has been referred to as the last piece of the puzzle for OLED display technology, making the most impressive display technology on the market even better - with brightness to match and even surpass Quantum Dot or QD technology. According to a new report, it all comes down to blue phosphorescence or PHOLED, and LG claims that it's cracked this elusive 'Dream OLED' technology.

Here is a quick primer on what makes blue phosphorescence a potential game-changer for OLED displays. It all comes down to the fact that when it comes to subpixel technology across RGB, blue OLED tech is far less efficient and more complex to achieve a high brightness than it is with red and green.

So, blue light for a traditional OLED panel is not as bright and produces more heat. LG's new technology will stack phosphorescence and fluorescent blue OLED technologies for better efficiency, brightness, and longevity. Yes, it solves all issues and shortcomings with current OLED panels.

This is not to say that current OLED displays are inferior - image quality and brightness have improved steadily in recent years to the point where current OLED TVs and gaming displays like my MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240Hz are easily the most impressive options currently available. OLED is so good that we simply overlook or accept that the panels will not only degrade over time (slowly), but that peak brightness is still a step or two behind top LCD technology, which can impact the quality and effectiveness of things like HDR.

Blue phosphorescence will also help with the 'burn-in' or image retention issue inherent with all OLED displays. Best of all, LG is saying that its 'Dream OLED' panel technology is currently being evaluated, and full-scale production for TVs and gaming displays could happen within a year.