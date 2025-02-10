All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 FE with a custom water block: GPU runs 25C cooler, GDDR7 is 30C cooler

Der8auer uses a custom water block on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition: 25C temp drop from stock on the GPU, 30C drop on the GDDR7 memory.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 FE with a custom water block: GPU runs 25C cooler, GDDR7 is 30C cooler
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Overclocker Der8auer modified NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition with a custom water block, achieving significant temperature reductions for the GPU and GDDR7 memory. The GPU temperature dropped by 30°C, and the GDDR7 memory by 30°C, enhancing performance. The mod used Thermal Grizzly products for improved cooling efficiency.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card has been tweaked by overclocker Der8auer, with a custom water block used, reducing GPU and GDDR7 memory temperatures by very impressive numbers.

Sure, you can buy a custom RTX 5090 with a pre-installed water block from the likes of ASUS, but NVIDIA has a mighty impressive PCB design and liquid metal on the GB202 GPU. Der8auer modded the RTX 5090 FE, disassembling it and then installing a custom water block.

The overclocker also checked the liquid metal on the card, using a spectroscope to work out that NVIDIA is using 10% thin, which is similar to Conductonaut (which is a Thermaly Grizzly product) but not as high-performance as their Extreme version, adds Der8auer.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 FE with a custom water block: GPU runs 25C cooler, GDDR7 is 30C cooler 63
3

Der8auer said if the final version of his water block ever made it to market, it would use less copper than what was used to cool his RTX 5090 FE to make the cooler cheaper. Once the water block was installed onto the RTX 5090 FE, Der8auer used Thermal Grizzly's Kryonaut thermal paste for the GB202 GPU, and Thermal Putty Pro for the GDDR7 memory chips and VRMs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 FE with a custom water block: GPU runs 25C cooler, GDDR7 is 30C cooler 64
3

Now... onto the results: in some quick and dirty testing, Der8aur had a pretty awesome GPU temperature reduction of 30C (now running at 50C, compared to 75C at stock). The GDDR7 memory modules on the RTX 5090 FE had an even more impressive temperature reduction of 30C (now running at 60C, down from 90C at stock).

The GPU clock speed was hitting 2680MHz which is slightly higher than stock, with the temperature drops alone bloody impressive to see. It would be nice to see NVIDIA offer a Founders Edition card with a nice-and-tight dual-slot design like this, and while AIBs can do it, I do wonder what a balls-to-the-wall liquid-cooled Founders Edition graphics card could do.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

