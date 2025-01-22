All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Cases, Cooling & PSU

Thermal Grizzly releases new Duronaut high-performance thermal paste with long-term stability

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Thermal Grizzly has launched Duronaut, a high-performance thermal paste with exceptional thermal conductivity and long-term stability. Its unique composition allows for thin application, enhancing heat transfer and adhesion. The paste includes a redesigned spatula for efficient spreading. Available in 2g and 6g sizes, it is priced at $10.79 and $19.51.

Thermal Grizzly has just released its new Duronaut high-performance thermal paste, offering exceptional long-term stability and excellent thermal conductivity.

Thermal Grizzly releases new Duronaut high-performance thermal paste with long-term stability 52
2

The company explains that the outstanding performance in heat transfer is further enhanced by the ability to apply the new Duronaut thermal paste in an extremely thin layer, made possible by its unique composition of aluminum microparticles and zinc oxide nanoparticles, which is optimized for particle shapes and sizes.

Thermal Grizzly says that these features make excellent adhesion of the paste to the surface, with the powders mixed into a specially developed silicon oil, providing "extraordinary long-term stability".

In order to provide optimal application, the new high-end thermal paste includes a new TG Spatula Pro: a redesigned spatula that allows for increased pressure to be applied to the surface during application, enabling the paste to spread more efficiently in a thinner layer.

Thermal Grizzly explains: "Duronaut is a high-end thermal paste designed with a focus on outstanding thermal conductivity and exceptional long-term stability. The name "Duronaut" derives from the English word "durability," emphasizing its extraordinary longevity. This stability is achieved through a specially engineered silicone oil combined with aluminium microparticles and zinc oxide nanoparticles of various shapes. These optimized particle shapes and sizes minimize the "pump-out effect," ensuring excellent adhesion to surfaces and resulting in extremely low thermal transfer resistance".

Thermal Grizzly Duronaut high-performance thermal paste features:

  • Extreme long-term stability
  • Outstanding thermal conductivity
  • Electrically non-conductive
  • No hardening over time

The optimized particle shapes and sizes enable Duronaut to be applied in very thin layers, enhancing adhesion and minimizing thermal resistance. This thin application layer, coupled with the high conductivity of the aluminium micro and zinc oxide nanoparticle mix, ensures efficient heat transfer between the heat source (e.g., a CPU) and the cooler

Thermal Grizzly's new Duronaut is available directly from their website in 2g and 6g, priced at $10.79 and $19.51, respectively.

Photo of the Thermal Grizzly Duronaut Thermal Paste
Best Deals: Thermal Grizzly Duronaut Thermal Paste
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$18.90 USD
- -
Buy
$31.90 CAD
- -
Buy
£22.22
- -
Buy
$18.90 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/22/2025 at 2:53 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

