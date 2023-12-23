The Finals hits 10 million players in just two weeks

Embark Studios' latest free-to-play FPS is one of the most popular games of the year, achieving 10 million players in little over two weeks' time.

The Finals has amassed 10 million players in just 15 days' time, a milestone that makes it one of the most popular FPS games of the year. The squad-based shooter throws players in a twisted game show arena and pits them in a battle of survival and objective-based chaos. The irreverent style mixes with Overwatch-like classes and abilities, fast-paced FPS carnage, and dynamic environment destruction to deliver a fresh take on the current FPS market.

"To all you 10 million contestants (!) who have entered the arena since launch - a huge THANK YOU!" Embark said on Twitter.

The Finals' performance is especially noteworthy given all the highly-rated games that have released in 2023.

The Swedish development team was opened in 2018, with former EA exec Patrick Soderlund serving as CEO. Japanese service game giant Nexon acquired a majority stake in Embark Studios back in 2019 and the studio has revealed two games: The aforementioned squad FPS The Finals and the PvPvE extraction shooter Arc Raiders.

The Finals executive producer and Embark Studios chief content officer Rob Runesson had this to say about the games' massive playerbase: