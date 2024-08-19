AMD acquires server builder ZT Systems for $4.9 billion, will fight NVIDIA's AI infrastructure

AMD announces it plans to acquire server maker ZT Systems for $4.9 billion as the company expands its AI portfolio to better battle NVIDIA.

AMD has announced it is acquiring server maker ZT Systems for $4.9 billion, in a bid to better compete in the AI industry against juggernaut NVIDIA.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The company plans to pay for 75% of the ZT Systems acquisition with cash, while the remainder will be provided in AMD stock. As of Q2 2024, AMD has $5.34 billion in cash and short-term investments at the ready, and ZT Systems is one of those investments.

ZT Systems is an artificial intelligence infrastructure group that will help AMD create a better AI infrastructure, helping get AMD's new Instinct MI300 series AI accelerators into data centers. ZT Systems was founded over 30 years ago, and is a private company that builds custom computing infrastructure for some of the world's biggest AI hyperscales.

The company doesn't disclose its clients, but AI hyperscalers include companies like Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon... so you know, some of the biggest companies in the world, and some of the biggest players in the AI industry.

Why is this important? NVIDIA is the dominant player in AI, and one of the reasons is that NVIDIA offers the entire ecosystem, not just the AI chip. NVIDIA offers everything a multi-million-dollar AI server needs, as a product: an AI server built by NVIDIA. The motherboard, the massive interconnect systems, the ultra-fast networking... it's all NVIDIA.

AMD doesn't have that, but it can now build that out with the help of ZT Systems, giving AMD a major boost in its competitiveness against NVIDIA in the race to AI supremacy. We can have a future where AMD will offer an Instinct AI server, like NVIDIA does with its GB200 AI servers that are on the way, and its current GH200 AI servers on the market.

3

AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, said: "Our acquisition of ZT Systems is the next major step in our long-term AI strategy to deliver leadership training and inferencing solutions that can be rapidly deployed at scale across cloud and enterprise customers. ZT adds world-class systems design and rack-scale solutions expertise that will significantly strengthen our data center AI systems and customer enablement capabilities. This acquisition also builds on the investments we have made to accelerate our AI hardware and software roadmaps. Combining our high-performance Instinct AI accelerator, EPYC CPU, and networking product portfolios with ZT Systems' industry-leading data center systems expertise will enable AMD to deliver end-to-end data center AI infrastructure at scale with our ecosystem of OEM and ODM partners".