AMD and Meta sign massive AI deal, billions in chips, with Meta to own 10% of AMD

AMD and Meta have announced a new multi-year partnership that will deploy 6 gigawatts of AI hardware, with Meta to own a stake in AMD once delivered.

TL;DR: AMD and Meta have formed a multi-year partnership for Meta to deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD AI hardware, including Instinct GPUs and Helios architecture, to accelerate AI model development. Meta will also acquire up to a 10% stake in AMD, aligning their silicon, systems, and software roadmaps for scalable, energy-efficient AI infrastructure.

AMD and Meta have announced a "multi-year, multi-generation partnership" that will see Meta deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD AI hardware, including various Instinct GPUs. This includes AMD's Helios rack-scale architecture optimized for Meta's AI workloads, which it plans to utilize to accelerate the deployment of new cutting-edge AI models. This partnership will also see the two companies align their roadmaps covering "silicon, systems, and software."

With the first gigawatt expected to begin deployment later this year, the deal also includes Meta buying a stake in AMD, which could see it own around 10% of the company. This "performance-based warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock" has multiple milestones attached, and fully vests when Meta deploys all 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs.

"We are proud to expand our strategic partnership with Meta as they push the boundaries of AI at unprecedented scale," said Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO, AMD. "This multi-year, multi-generation collaboration across Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs, and rack-scale AI systems aligns our roadmaps to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient infrastructure optimized for Meta's workloads."

For wondering about the sheer scale of this deal, 6 gigawatts is enough juice to power over five million homes. According to multiple sources, the deal will see the owner of Facebook and Instagram purchase around $60 billion in AI hardware from AMD. Interestingly, Meta also has deals with NVIDIA to buy large quantities of its hardware, as well as potentially partnering with Google to deploy its tensor processors (TPUs) for AI.

"We're excited to form a long-term partnership with AMD to deploy efficient inference compute and deliver personal superintelligence," said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta. "This is an important step for Meta as we diversify our compute. I expect AMD to be an important partner for many years to come."

