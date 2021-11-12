All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review

We test one last entry to the Intel Z590 motherboard market and overclocking platform from BIOSTAR with its Z590 Valkyrie.

@TylerBernath
Published Fri, Nov 12 2021 9:12 AM CST
Rating: 91%Manufacturer: BIOSTAR (Z590 Valkyrie)
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

It's been quite some time since I last used a Biostar motherboard; over the years, to me at least, they seemed to fade away as the ROG and AORUS brands took center stage in the market. That said, Biostar is still alive and well and recently sent us it's latest top-tier offering for 10th and 11th Gen Core CPUs for review.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 38 IMAGES

The Valkyrie is this offering, a full-fledged OC platform that's actually comparable to the Tachyon, Apex, and EVGA Dark recently reviewed. It has a massive 21 phase power design using 90A stages, plenty to push the hungry 11900K.

Memory is deployed over four slots, all supporting DDR4 2133 through 5000MHz with an overclock. Max capacity is 128GB. Storage starts with six SATA connections and moves into two Ultra M.2 slots and a single Gen 4 Hyper M.2. Networking is pushed via the 2.5Gbe Realtek 8125B, Wi-Fi antenna connections are available, but no card is installed. Audio comes from the mainstream ALC1220. Rear I/O is pretty stacked; eight USB 3.2 ports split between Gen 1, 2, and 2x2 take up most of the space, while RJ45 is available for wired connections and typical 3.5mm jack handle audio.

Pricing

The Biostar Z590 Valkyrie carries an MSRP of $359.99 with a five-year warranty.

Buy at Amazon

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$230.00
$230.00$230.00$230.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2021 at 3:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Packaging, Accessories, and Overview

Packaging and Accessories

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 05 | TweakTown.com

Off the bat, you can tell Biostar has gone with an unconventional colorway with the Valkyrie. That said, packaging shows both chipset and CPU compatibility along with its five-year warranty.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 06 | TweakTown.com

The backside details the board with top features along the top and specifications down below.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 07 | TweakTown.com

Included with the board, we have reading materials and SATA cables.

Biostar Z590 Valkyrie Overview

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 08 | TweakTown.com

Valkyrie is a standard ATX motherboard, with components placed in typical locations. We have a black, gold, and pink colorway that certainly makes this platform stand out.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 09 | TweakTown.com

The backside of the board has a metal plate to add rigidity to the board.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Rear I/O includes both DP and HDMI outputs, a full host of USB 3.2 connections, along with RJ45 and 3.5mm for audio.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 11 | TweakTown.com

Making our way around the board, the Valkyrie includes a set of USB 2.0 headers next to a set of fan headers.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Further down, we have the debug LED and TPM.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Up the side, we run into SATA and USB 3.2 internal headers. The silver header is Gen2x2.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 14 | TweakTown.com

Finishing up this side of the boar,d we have 24pin power, power and reset buttons, and clear CMOS.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 15 | TweakTown.com

Across the top, we have both eight-pin power connections and the VRM heat sink, which is actively cooled.

PCB and Circuit Analysis

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 16 | TweakTown.com

Biostar includes 21 stages on this board, all 90A ISL99390 top of the line. The PMIC sits off to the left.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 18 | TweakTown.com

Pulling the heat sink off the chipset area, we have the chipset itself along with Super I/O from ITE.

UEFI, Software and Test System

UEFI

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 20 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 21 | TweakTown.com
BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 22 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 23 | TweakTown.com
BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 24 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 25 | TweakTown.com
BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 26 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 27 | TweakTown.com
BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 28 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 29 | TweakTown.com

The Valkyrie BIOS offers an EZ Mode as most modern platforms do. On this single page, you can grab info for installed CPU top left with memory and storage to the right. You can switch storage modes between AHCI and RAID, Enable CSM if needed and change boot priority along the top.

F7 will switch you to advanced mode, which is a more standard menu setup. This includes the main section for system info. Advanced allows for configuration of the CPU, Storage, and onboard devices.

Tweaker is the last section on this board, and this offers tools for overclocking the CP U and memory voltage options all down below.

Motherboard Testing Supporters

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 36 | TweakTown.com

Sabrent supports our storage testing with the Rocket 4 Plus.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 37 | TweakTown.com

Thermaltake has come onboard with their Toughram XG for all Z590 reviews.

TweakTown Intel Motherboard Test System

Cinebench, Realbench and AIDA64

Cinebench, Realbench, and AIDA64

Cinebench R23

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to showcase their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload that will utilize one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 41 | TweakTown.com

With this being our last Z590 platform, I didn't bother slamming together a bunch of charts. Instead, we look at the actual benchmark results. R23 gave us 1599 in 1T and 14941 with nT.

CPUz Bench

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 46 | TweakTown.com

With CPU-Z Bench, we see 675 single threads, 6384 for multi-thread.

AIDA64 Memory

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 43 | TweakTown.com

Memory bandwidth topped 57K read, 39K write, and 44K for copy. Latency ran 54ns.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 44 | TweakTown.com

In AES, results come in at 164920 for the Valkyrie.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 45 | TweakTown.com

SHA3 showed 5349, right in line with other platforms.

PCMark10 and 3DMark Benchmarks

PCMark 10

PCMark is a benchmark from UL and tests various workload types to represent typical workloads for a PC. Everything from video conferencing, image import, and editing, along with 3D rendering, are tested.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 46 | TweakTown.com

PCMark testing gave us a score of 7713 overall.

3DMark

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 48 | TweakTown.com

CPU Profile in 3DMark gives us a 1T score of 1029, 2T at 2033, and 4T at 3904. Eight threads showed 7013 while 16 finished us at 8241.

System I/O Benchmarks and Final Thoughts

System I/O Benchmarks

Storage with CrystalDiskMark

Storage tests are all handled by our Sabrent Rocket Plus NVMe 4.0 SSD. Secondary storage tests are conducted with our WD_Black P50 SSD.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 40 | TweakTown.com

Storage testing showed 6273 MB/s reads, and 5108 MB/s write. 4K comes in at 59 MB/s, and 219 MB/s write.

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard Review 39 | TweakTown.com

Drive temperature reached a peak of 35c in testing on the Valkyrie.

Final Thoughts

This board came out of nowhere and, surprisingly enough, is a rather solid platform. I take points away for Biostar putting Wi-Fi antennas on the board and not providing the $15 CNVI module, so they are actually usable, but nonetheless, this board is outfitted with all the connectivity; including 2.5Gbe and USB 3.2 Gen2x2, that we have seen on all other Z590 platforms.

Topping this, Biostar seems to have really wanted this platform to succeed, as they did not skimp where it matters. This board has top-of-the-line VRM components, including stages that are capable of 90A;21 of them, perfect for any 10th or 11th GEN CPU.

What might set some consumers back is the interesting colorway; me being an 80s kid, the black and pink design is nearline nostalgia, and it gives more options against the typical black, white for consumers to put a themed build together.

Overall, at $359, you might find it tough to find a Z590 platform with this level of connectivity and power capability any cheaper, and through the hours of testing I put on it, the Valkyrie has been reliable with no hiccups.

Buy at Amazon

Performance

90%

Quality

90%

Features

90%

Value

95%

Overall

91%

The Bottom Line

Z590 Valkyrie offers all the connectivity and features we want in a top tier offering at a price that is more friendly to consumers pockets.

TweakTown award
91%

BIOSTAR Z590 Valkyrie Motherboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$230.00
$230.00$230.00$230.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2021 at 3:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.