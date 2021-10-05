All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Buffalo Portable SSD-PUT USB-C 500GB Portable SSD Review

Buffalo offers an even better portable option with the SSD-PUT portable SSD, featured with USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2 connector.

@TylerBernath
Published Tue, Oct 5 2021 8:22 AM CDT
Rating: 91%Manufacturer: Buffalo (SSD-PUT500U3B)
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Continuing our coverage of the new portable storage solutions from Buffalo, the SSD-PUT ditches the 2.5" form factor of the SSD-PG in favor of a smaller pen drive form factor.

Capacity options stay the same with both 500GB and 1TB options available, and we do have an interface swap as well; internally, this drive uses NVMe over UASP, so performance should peak at the top of the USB 3.2 Gen 1 at 600 MB/s read and 500 MB/s write. This in itself could make the SSD-PUT the better of the two available options offering higher performance over a smaller form factor.

MSRP of the Buffalo SSD-PUT in the 500GB capacity carries an MSRP of $74.99.

Packaging

Buffalo Portable SSD-PUT USB-C 500GB Portable SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

Packaging has been swapped to a white box, branding and model info at the top, along with capacity in bold.

Buffalo Portable SSD-PUT USB-C 500GB Portable SSD Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Included, we once again have the USB-C adapter and guides for recovery and connecting to your gaming console.

Buffalo Portable SSD-PUT USB-C 500GB Portable SSD Review 07 | TweakTown.com

The drive itself offers a matte exterior, plastic enclosure with Buffalo branding at the bottom with an included attachment point for a lanyard, etc.

Buffalo Portable SSD-PUT USB-C 500GB Portable SSD Review 08 | TweakTown.com

The bottom has a slide-out USB 3.2 connection, blue-colored to denote USB 3.2.

Buffalo Portable SSD-PUT USB-C 500GB Portable SSD Review 09 | TweakTown.com

On the bottom, we have model identification.

Buffalo Portable SSD-PUT USB-C 500GB Portable SSD Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Looking at the drive through disk info, we find the drive in good health with an NVMe over UASP interface.

Buffalo Portable SSD-PUT USB-C 500GB Portable SSD Review 11 | TweakTown.com

Factory formatting is with NTFS; this gives a capacity of 465 GB.

Buffalo Portable SSD-PUT USB-C 500GB Portable SSD Review 12 | TweakTown.com

As stated above, this drive offers a much quicker interface internally with NVMe, so we have external drive performance that tops out at 614 MB/s reads, and 537 MB/s write in CDM.

Final Thoughts

The pen drive form factor has always been the best when it comes to portability. Until recently, the performance of these solutions was always limited, with the best drives barely hitting 400 MB/s. With NVMe, vendors have been able to give a second life to this form factor, pushing the limits of USB 3.2 Gen 1 relatively easy with very little heat output from the drives.

The SSD-PUT, in my eyes, is the much better game drive not only for its performance but for the space-saving it offers and price. It competes with the likes of the Samsung T5, SanDisk Extreme, and others while being smaller and faster. It even beats them out in price, coming in at $74.99, $15 cheaper than the Samsung T5, and $20 cheaper than the SanDisk Extreme Pro.

TweakTownTest System

  • System: Xenia 14
Buy at Amazon

Performance

90%

Quality

90%

Features

90%

Value

95%

Overall

91%

The Bottom Line

The SSD-PUT is a great option for users wanting an amazingly fast pen drive at a solid price with top capacity options of 1TB.

TweakTown award
91%

Buffalo SSD-PUT Portable Stick SSD Drive 500GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$74.99
$74.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2021 at 8:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.