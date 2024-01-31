INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 Review

The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER refresh feels more like a relaunch thanks to the price drop, and the INNO3D X3 model delivers excellent 4K gaming performance.

TweakTown's Rating: 94% The Bottom Line NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER feels like a relaunch and a release that gets many things right thanks to its price drop. With and without ray-tracing, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 is a 4K powerhouse, second only to the formidable GeForce RTX 4090. Pros + A 4K gaming powerhouse second only to the GeForce RTX 4090

A 4K gaming powerhouse second only to the GeForce RTX 4090 + Stomps the competition when it comes to ray-tracing

Stomps the competition when it comes to ray-tracing + The price drop to $999 makes it feel like a relaunch

The price drop to $999 makes it feel like a relaunch + INNO3D's two-slot design is a winner

INNO3D's two-slot design is a winner + DLSS, Frame Generation, the new Ray Reconstruction, and Reflex is a brilliant combo Cons - A modest boost to performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4080 Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction

With the arrival of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, NVIDIA's refresh of the GeForce RTX 40 Series is complete, and even though it offers the smallest bump to performance compared to the card it is replacing - it's enough to push it just that bit higher on the ladder of most powerful GPUs for 4K gaming. However, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER launch is very different from what we saw with the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards - it lowers the price by 16.7% to bring the GeForce RTX 4080 MSRP down to $999, right alongside the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

76 76

VIEW GALLERY - 76 IMAGES

When it comes to a GPU refresh or upgrade, there's an expectation that there will be a notable increase in performance - that's just how things go. However, with a more modest single-digit increase in performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4080 (which can vary depending on the model and OC profile), the larger price cut is enough to make the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER feel like a relaunch as opposed to a refresh. And a pretty exciting one at that, as the level of 4K performance you're getting, with or without ray-tracing, DLSS Super Resolution, and Frame Generation, is still incredible.

And with the GeForce RTX 40 Series' untouchable power efficiency and a suite of productivity tools, technologies, and features, there is no single area where it falters or feels like a step behind the competition. Would it have been nice to have also seen the 15% percent increase in performance that we saw with the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER? Or the increased VRAM capacity we saw with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER? Sure, however, with the new price point, it feels like the GeForce RTX 4080 has been given a reboot, upgrade, and fresh start.

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 16GB reviewed here represents an MSRP model with stock settings, and no out-of-the-box overclock action. Even though it features three fans, it's a thin two-slot GPU with excellent build quality and a size that puts it on the small end of GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER offerings. At this flagship level, three- to four-slot monsters with chunky and heavy cooling make up the majority of models, so it's awesome to see a slim and relatively lightweight option like this.

And it's a card that still delivers high-end 4K gaming.

INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 X3 16GB Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago $1569.39 $1569.39 - - Buy * Prices last scanned on 1/30/2024 at 2:06 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

The Ada Lovelace Generation - SUPER Edition

Below is a summary of the GeForce RTX 40 Series technology, applicable to all models.

Visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand when it comes to PC gaming. It isn't simply a matter of a game looking good; when you're playing a PC game, it also needs to be buttery-smooth. Back in the day, this combination of performance and visuals was all about how much GPU and silicon you had under the hood. With the GeForce RTX 40 Series, including the new SUPER Series refresh, NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation continues and evolves the company's history of embracing AI and hardware-accelerated ray-tracing to not only push visual fidelity - but to ensure that visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand.

76 76

The GeForce RTX 40 Series is a lineup of GPUs built on a cutting-edge process node while leveraging and evolving all of the AI and hardware-based ray-tracing advances that NVIDIA helped become mainstream with the GeForce RTX 30 Series. Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, the GeForce RTX 40 Series is built on TSMC 4N process technology - a giant leap forward over the Samsung 8nm process used in the GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere generation.

From a pure numbers perspective, the full NVIDIA Ada GPU features 76.3 billion transistors, up to 18,432 CUDA Cores (70% more than the previous gen), and delivers clock speeds over 2.5 GHz while maintaining the same power requirements of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Ada also introduces the latest generation of RT and Tensor Cores, with the latter introducing brand-new hardware responsible for the next iteration of AI rendering - DLSS 3 and DLSS 3.5.

NVIDIA's DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is one of the reasons why raw power is no longer the be-all-end-all; it's an AI-based form of upscaling that can provide a sizable boost to in-game performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. It can improve upon native rendering. The brand-new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction dramatically improves ray-tracing image quality (over native rendering) with groundbreaking AI denoiser technology. DLSS 3 Frame Generation uses the power of AI to generate new frames and dramatically improve perceived performance.

76 76

For this reason, DLSS and other algorithm-based upscaling and frame generation have become some of the most talked about bits of technology in the PC gaming space. Take Cyberpunk 2077 using the game's Path Tracing (aka full ray tracing) mode with DLSS 3.5, NVIDIA Reflex, and Frame Generation. In this example, seven of eight pixels are AI-generated, meaning path tracing is impossible on today's hardware without these technologies. In the case of the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the addition of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation has proven to be a true game changer.

DLSS 3 combines DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2) with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and the brand-new hardware-accelerated Frame Generation technology. Three bits of rendering tech = DLSS 3. And it's exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. It gets a little confusing when you throw DLSS 3.5 into the mix, Ray Reconstruction, which greatly improves ray-traced visual quality across all GeForce RTX GPUs. Still, the result is the same - NVIDIA's technology and development tools for rendering, performance, and latency are unmatched in the industry.

Frame Generation is NVIDIA looking to do what it has done for real-time graphics upscaling to the idea of frame-interpolation - or what they call Motion Plus in the TV world. Which, to be fair, is not a fair comparison on account of tech like Motion Plus being - well - terrible. But the fundamental idea is the same, albeit using specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards to generate and create entire frames.

The results are impressive - with dramatic improvements to overall performance (in the frame-per-second stakes) seen in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 23, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Alan Wake II.

76 76

The Ada generation is much more than "smaller = more," with NVIDIA introducing back-end technology in the form of Shader Execution Reordering - which effectively ensures render tasks happen more efficiently and without running into bottlenecks. This means a leap forward in the real-time rendering of hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects. And there's generative AI, with TensorRT-LLM for Windows accelerating and leading the way to AI computing in the era of the "AI PC."

The Ada generation also levels up NVIDIA's already formidable content creation chops with the arrival of AV1 encoding for better video quality for streamers without sacrificing performance or bandwidth. AV1 encoding is 40% more efficient than traditional H.264, and NVIDIA works with platforms like Twitch to bring the technology to all streamers. Of course, in the age of working from home, it can also dramatically improve video conferencing.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here, we can see how the specs and hardware stack up for the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, the GeForce RTX 4080 it replaces, and the GeForce RTX 4090.

76 76

As far as changes to the underlying hardware go, it diminishes returns the higher up you go with the new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER offers a 20% increase in CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and Tensor Cores. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER pares this back, offering a 10% increase to specs while adding 25% more VRAM capacity.

The new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER trims the spec upgrade even further to 5.3%. So, compared to the GeForce RTX 4080, the SUPER variant gives you 5.3% more CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and Tensor Cores. It's not a game-changer, but still welcome - because the biggest change arrives with a 16.7% decrease to the MSRP. Increasing specs is not a 1-1 translation to in-game performance, but when looking at 4K gaming performance, the 5.3% becomes 3% - give or take. A figure that can be pushed even higher when dealing with OC models.

The good news is that the overall 320W TGP power rating remains unchanged, with the card pulling much less than this (even when gaming) thanks to the GeForce RTX 40 Series' next-level efficiency. Clock speeds have also been increased compared to the GeForce RTX 4080, which the SUPER variant replaces, but only by a small amount.

There are a few other notable differences between the two RTX 4080s, namely the SUPER version's memory speed - which increases to a super-fast 23 Gbps and 736 GB/sec total memory bandwidth. Throw in 64MB of L2 Cache, and you have enough to power even the most demanding titles with all settings cranked alongside the resolution. Make no mistake, the GeForce RTX 4080 was already a powerhouse - bested only by the 'in a league of its own GPU titan' that is the GeForce RTX 4090.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

Model: INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 16GB

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

CUDA Cores: 10240

Tensor Cores: 320 (4th Generation)

RT Cores: 80 (3rd Generation)

Clocks: Base Clock: 2295 MHz, Boost Clock: 2550 MHz

Memory: 16GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 23 Gbps

Memory Interface: 256-bit

Total Memory Bandwidth: 736 GB/s

L2 Cache: 64 MB

Display Connections: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

Power Connectors: 16-pin 12V-2x6 (3 x PCIe 8-pin cables via adapter)

Recommended PSU: 750W

What's in the Box: INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 16GB, 16-pin 12V-2x6 adapter, Manual

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

With dimensions of 337 x 141 x 40mm, the most surprising aspect of the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 is the fact that it retains the two-slot thickness seen in the company's X3 and Twin X2 GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4070 SUPER, and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards. Usually, there's a point where chunkier cooling prevails on account of more power and more energy consumption, leading to more elaborate cooling requirements. However, you've got a lengthy GPU with three large 96mm fans outside of the thickness.

76 76

Although thinner than most GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER cards available, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 still ships with a graphics card stand and brace to minimize sage and keep the card in place. Setting the stand aside, the build quality here is excellent, with a mostly metal shroud and backplate covering the entire GPU and vents on the backside to assist in the cooling process. The two-tone INNO3D black and grey finish looks excellent here, with the company also offering a white OC variant for those wanting a bit more modern style.

Like the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Twin X2 we recently reviewed, there's no lighting or other flashy elements to the physical design - with the result being clean and minimal.

76 76

Regarding high-end GPUs and 4K gaming monsters like the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, having a smaller model is great for those with limited chassis real estate - but ultimately, that means very little if the thermal performance doesn't hold up. Although it's not the coolest GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER card on the market, INNO3D certainly delivers thanks in part to the larger copper base offering full coverage of the GPU and memory.

In fact, INNO3D notes that it has improved memory cooling for the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, and with the increase in memory speed and overall bandwidth, the great news is that memory temps are kept low even when stressed.

Benchmarks - 15 Game Averages

The Games and Tests

PC gaming is a complicated and varied space, from indie games to major blockbuster releases and titles that push hardware and technology to their limit with the adoption of effects like real-time ray-tracing.

76 76

This is all a way of saying that the 15 in-game benchmarks we've chosen (and run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K) represent a wide range of styles, not only in terms of genres, like first-person shooters and racing games but also in the API technology (DirectX 11, 12) and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and upscaling technology.

Results include DLSS and FSR 2, where possible, as both technologies are the sorts of things, especially in 4K, which you'd turn on. Six of the 15 game benchmarks also feature ray tracing, a great way to see the additional benefit of NVIDIA's DLSS and Frame Generation technology. Also, each title is set to ultra-equivalent quality settings to push GPU hardware and minimize CPU bottlenecks at higher resolutions.

Also, it's just fun to max out a game's visual settings and see the results. Here's the breakdown of games, graphics settings, and what's being tested.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Ultra High-quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Borderlands 3 : Ultra quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II : Ultra quality setting, in-game multiplayer benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) : Ray tracing Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

DOOM Eternal (RT) : Ultra Nightmare quality setting with ray-tracing enabled, the opening of Mars Core campaign level used to benchmark. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

F1 22 (RT) : Ultra High-quality setting with ray tracing, one lap of the Bahrain track benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Forza Horizon 5 (RT) : Extreme quality setting with ray tracing enabled, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Hitman (RT) : Ultra-quality settings with ray-tracing, Dubai scene benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Horizon Zero Dawn : Ultimate quality setting, in-game benchmark used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (RT) : Ultra quality setting with ray tracing enabled, the in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Rainbow Six Extraction : Ultra quality settings and in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Red Dead Redemption 2 : Maximum quality settings, with in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

The Division 2 : Ultra quality settings with in-game benchmark tool used.

Total War: Warhammer III: Ultra-quality settings with the in-game Battle Benchmark tool used.

15 Game Average FPS - 4K Results

76 76

The 4K gaming averages here represent raw performance without DLSS upscaling or Frame Generation and cover 15 games, including titles with ray-tracing and visual quality set to 'ultra' or equivalent settings. The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 delivers an average of 100 FPS, making it the only GPU outside of the GeForce RTX 4090 to hit this impressive milestone - confirming that the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is a card built for uncompromised high-end 4K gaming. The performance uplift over the GeForce RTX 4080 is only 3.1%, but it's enough to push its lead over AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX to 5.3%.

As the third and final card to launch as part of the new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series refresh, we now have some data on what you can expect when moving up the stack, from the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER to the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. For the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3, you're looking at a GPU 16.3% faster for 4K gaming than the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and a card that is 37% faster for 4K gaming than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER.

These are excellent results for the 4K powerhouse, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, a card also launching for $999 USD - a notable price cut from the GeForce RTX 4080's $1199 price point. There's a lot more to the 4K gaming story than raw performance, as this is a resolution where DLSS delivers exceptional image quality, DLSS 3.5 ray-reconstruction transforms RT effects in games like Cyberpunk 2077, and Alan Wake II, and Frame Generation makes hyper-realistic and beautiful path-tracing a reality in 2024. More on this a bit later.

15 Game Average FPS - 1440p Results

76 76

1440p is the fastest-growing resolution for PC gaming (according to the latest Steam survey data), and it's not hard to see why - it's the resolution where you get the most bang for your buck regarding GPUs and displays. Very few cards hold up regarding 4K gaming, with 1440p being the realm where everything from the GeForce RTX 4070 through to the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is viable. As a 4K beast, it goes without saying that the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 delivers and then some at 1440p.

Here, the whopping 169 FPS average makes it 3% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080 and 5% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Not exactly an earth-shattering result, but the new price point puts the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and AMD's flagship RDNA 3 offering on a level playing field - and so, vastly superior ray-tracing performance and better upscaling thanks to DLSS begin to count for quite a lot. At 1440p, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3's lead over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER decreases slightly to 15.8% while the 'untouchable' GeForce RTX 4090's lead over the RTX 4080 SUPER drops to 15%.

There are only two titles in our benchmark suite where the Radeon RX 7900 XTX outperforms the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 by a sizeable margin, and those are Borderlands 3 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The latter is a game where GeForce RTX hardware falls way behind, with the 7900 XTX even outperforming the GeForce RTX 4090. However, in most benchmarks, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER pulls ahead - and when it comes to ray-tracing, often by a lot.

15 Game Average FPS - 1080p Results

76 76

Outside of a few competitive titles, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is wasted on 1080p gaming, as this is where you run into bottlenecks and other limitations. Its lead over the GeForce RTX 4080 drops to 2.9%, and its lead over the Radeon RX 7900 XTX drops to 1.9%. In fact, for 1080p gaming - on average - the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 is only 4% slower than the GeForce RTX 4090. So, consider these results more for reference than actual data to factor into a conclusion.

Benchmarks - 3DMark FireStrike

76 76

3DMark FireStrike is a synthetic DirectX 11 benchmark used in our GPU reviews for years. Even though it's an API no longer used by most PC game releases, it's still relevant as it covers many popular games released over the past decade. Highlighted above, you'll see the results for the 3DMark FireStrike Ultra test, which is the 4K version of the benchmark.

As a GPU built for 4K gaming, we'll focus on the 3DMark FireStrike Ultra score, which sees the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 deliver a score 3% higher than the GeForce RTX 4080 and 17.5% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. This aligns with the in-game results and overall averages seen above - though the score being 8.6% lower than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX isn't. For 4K gaming, we found the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER to be consistently faster or at least very close, so this 3DMark results skews in favor of Radeon.

Benchmarks - 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal

3DMark TimeSpy is a synthetic DirectX 12-based benchmark and more relevant for modern games. The 4K TimeSpy Extreme test shows that the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 scores on par with the GeForce RTX 4080 and Radeon RX 7900 XTX - with a difference of only 1.5% separating all three. The score is also 14.7% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER result, so overall, it's more or less in line with the in-game results we saw.

76 76

3DMark Port Royal is a synthetic ray-tracing benchmark and this review's final slice of 3DMark action. As expected, the results here reflect the GeForce RTX 40 Series' commanding lead in ray tracing - something we see in games like Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake II, Hitman, and many more. The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3's score is essentially the same as the GeForce RTX 4080's score and 24% higher than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX's score. Unlike the FireStrike test, this isn't an anomaly; NVIDIA's high-end GPUs are simply unbeatable for ray tracing - so if visual fidelity and cutting-edge cinematic immersion are important to you, the choice is clear.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

76 76

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

76 76

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

76 76

Benchmarks Summary, Ray-Tracing Performance, and DLSS 3

DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, DLSS 3 Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex are all RTX technologies that improve performance with an eye toward image quality, latency, and stability. With over 500 games and apps with RTX technologies, the expectation for a major PC game release in 2024 is simple - odds are it will launch with one or more of these technologies, with the bare minimum being the free performance that comes from DLSS Super Resolution upscaling which excels at delivering pristine image quality at the 4K resolution.

76 76

If a game doesn't launch with DLSS, it's often confusing. Even though our average performance only covers raw performance - the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3's 100 FPS average climbs even higher when DLSS is enabled using the 'Quality' setting. Enable DLSS 3 Frame Generation. You're looking at a generational leap where most pixels are rendered with the help of AI that helps push performance to new heights while maintaining image quality and smoothness (as long as the baseline DLSS 2 frame rate is above 50 FPS).

Looking at the DLSS 3 Frame Generation 4K results above, Cyberpunk 2077 with RT sees a 2.6X increase in performance, A Plague Tale Requiem a 2.1X increase, with F1 22 and Hitman seeing a 2X increase. All titles feature ray-tracing enabled, and unlike other benchmarks, these are results where we watched and played with special attention placed on image fidelity and overall latency. DLSS 3 Frame Generation has come a long way since debuting with the GeForce RTX 40 Series in late 2022 - and is now at a point where you should seriously consider enabling it if available.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

The GeForce RTX 40 Series and the Ada Lovelace generation have been revelations regarding power efficiency, even when it comes to high-end GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. Even though the power rating rises above 300W, idle power draw and power usage scales depend on the workload. For lower resolution 1080p gaming, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 and the GeForce RTX 4090 (a card rated at 450W) use considerably less power than cards like the Radeon RX 7900 XTX or even the previous generation's GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090.

76 76

When it comes to 4K gaming, this is still the case, and even though the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 uses more power at higher resolutions (the realm where GPUs are fully utilized), it's still using notably less than the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 while delivering a generational leap in performance. No matter the model, GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs do more with less.

76 76

As a thin but long two-slot GPU, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 has no trouble staying cool - as even when stressed during a particularly hot summer day here in Australia, the GPU temperature sat comfortably in the 66 degrees Celsius region with a hot spot of under 75 degrees and memory temperature kept under 70 degrees. That said, the cooling did kick into gear with overall fan speed at an audible 62% or around 1700 RPM.

Final Thoughts

With a price drop to $999 USD, the same price as the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX from AMD, comparing these two flagship 4K gaming cards becomes far more interesting with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. For the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 model reviewed here, a thin two-slot but lengthy three-fan GPU with a sleek and minimal build, you're looking at around 5.3% faster 4K gaming performance - on average - across a wide range of games, some of which featuring hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects.

76 76

This victory only represents a part of the story, as there's much more to modern gaming at the enthusiast level than raw performance. NVIDIA's DLSS Super Resolution continues leading the pack upscaling and boosting performance without sacrificing image quality. The new Ray Reconstruction is a game changer for ray-tracing image quality, to the point where games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake II look considerably better running on GeForce RTX hardware.

And then there's the bold new world of Frame Generation, with NVIDIA's AI approach proving itself with every new implementation. Throw in superior AV1 encoding, generative AI performance, and a suite of content creator-friendly tools, services, and technologies - and the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 is not only a GPU that is a powerhouse for 4K gaming. It's a powerhouse, no matter how you slice it.