ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO Review

TweakTown's Rating: 95% The Bottom Line ZOTAC GAMING's flagship GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is quite the looker, and its space-age design also delivers excellent thermal performance. Regarding performance, it's a 4K powerhouse second only to the GeForce RTX 4090 - with a very welcome price drop. Pros + A 4K gaming powerhouse second only to the GeForce RTX 4090

Introduction

It's a long product name, but the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO 16GB is ZOTAC GAMING's flagship GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER model, and everything about this GPU is impressive - including the packaging. Starting there might be strange for a review, but it's not every day a GPU arrives with a handle and a shiny holographic box that houses a second thick premium ZOTAC GAMING box.

This is where you'll find the actual GPU underneath the foam and protective wrapping; the unboxing process is a joy. And when you finally take a closer look at the futuristic and sleek AMP Extreme AIRO design, you're one step closer to 4K gaming bliss. How could something that looks like this offer anything less?

The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is the third and final release for NVIDIA's January 2024 GeForce RTX 40 Series refresh. If you've looked at some of our reviews so far (or others out in the wild), you'll know that the most notable thing about this refresh is the considerable price drop for the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER's MSRP.

You're still getting a 5-6% increase in 4K gaming performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4080, but when you couple this with the 16.7% price reduction, the result is akin to a relaunch for a GPU that always felt a little out of place in the lineup. With a price on par with AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is all-around better value - from performance to additional features like DLSS to power efficiency and ray-tracing.

As a premium model from ZOTAC GAMING ($100 more than the MSRP), the AMP Extreme AIRO presents a nice little out-of-the-box overclock with thermal performance that leaves enough room to push this even higher. Above all, though, the build quality, design, and aesthetics here are brilliant - it's like putting a neon-lit, high-end curved spacecraft from the future into your PC. One that just so happens to be a 4K beast - so let's dig in.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AMP Extreme AIRO

The Ada Lovelace Generation - SUPER Edition

Below is a summary of the GeForce RTX 40 Series technology, applicable to all models.

Visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand when it comes to PC gaming. It isn't simply a matter of a game looking good; when you're playing a PC game, it also needs to be buttery-smooth. Back in the day, this combination of performance and visuals was all about how much GPU and silicon you had under the hood. With the GeForce RTX 40 Series, including the new SUPER Series refresh, NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation continues and evolves the company's history of embracing AI and hardware-accelerated ray-tracing to not only push visual fidelity - but to ensure that visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series is a lineup of GPUs built on a cutting-edge process node while leveraging and evolving all of the AI and hardware-based ray-tracing advances that NVIDIA helped become mainstream with the GeForce RTX 30 Series. Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, the GeForce RTX 40 Series is built on TSMC 4N process technology - a giant leap forward over the Samsung 8nm process used in the GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere generation.

From a pure numbers perspective, the full NVIDIA Ada GPU features 76.3 billion transistors, up to 18,432 CUDA Cores (70% more than the previous gen), and delivers clock speeds over 2.5 GHz while maintaining the same power requirements of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Ada also introduces the latest generation of RT and Tensor Cores, with the latter introducing brand-new hardware responsible for the next iteration of AI rendering - DLSS 3 and DLSS 3.5.

NVIDIA's DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is one of the reasons why raw power is no longer the be-all-end-all; it's an AI-based form of upscaling that can provide a sizable boost to in-game performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. It can improve upon native rendering. The brand-new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction dramatically improves ray-tracing image quality (over native rendering) with groundbreaking AI denoiser technology. DLSS 3 Frame Generation uses the power of AI to generate new frames and dramatically improve perceived performance.

For this reason, DLSS and other algorithm-based upscaling and frame generation have become some of the most talked about bits of technology in the PC gaming space. Take Cyberpunk 2077 using the game's Path Tracing (aka full ray tracing) mode with DLSS 3.5, NVIDIA Reflex, and Frame Generation. In this example, seven of eight pixels are AI-generated, meaning path tracing is impossible on today's hardware without these technologies. In the case of the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the addition of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation has proven to be a true game changer.

DLSS 3 combines DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2) with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and the brand-new hardware-accelerated Frame Generation technology. Three bits of rendering tech = DLSS 3. And it's exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. It gets a little confusing when you throw DLSS 3.5 into the mix, Ray Reconstruction, which greatly improves ray-traced visual quality across all GeForce RTX GPUs. Still, the result is the same - NVIDIA's technology and development tools for rendering, performance, and latency are unmatched in the industry.

Frame Generation is NVIDIA looking to do what it has done for real-time graphics upscaling to the idea of frame-interpolation - or what they call Motion Plus in the TV world. Which, to be fair, is not a fair comparison on account of tech like Motion Plus being - well - terrible. But the fundamental idea is the same, albeit using specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards to generate and create entire frames.

The results are impressive - with dramatic improvements to overall performance (in the frame-per-second stakes) seen in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 23, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Alan Wake II.

The Ada generation is much more than "smaller = more," with NVIDIA introducing back-end technology in the form of Shader Execution Reordering - which effectively ensures render tasks happen more efficiently and without running into bottlenecks. This means a leap forward in the real-time rendering of hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects. And there's generative AI, with TensorRT-LLM for Windows accelerating and leading the way to AI computing in the era of the "AI PC."

The Ada generation also levels up NVIDIA's already formidable content creation chops with the arrival of AV1 encoding for better video quality for streamers without sacrificing performance or bandwidth. AV1 encoding is 40% more efficient than traditional H.264, and NVIDIA works with platforms like Twitch to bring the technology to all streamers. Of course, in the age of working from home, it can also dramatically improve video conferencing.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here, we can see how the specs and hardware stack up for the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, the GeForce RTX 4080 it replaces, and the GeForce RTX 4090.

When NVIDIA lifted the lid on the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series lineup, taking one look at the specs, we knew that the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER would offer the smallest performance uplift over the GPU it was replacing. Unlike the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, which increased core specs by 20%, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER delivers a 5.3% increase in CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and Tensor Cores with a slight increase in clock speeds for good measure.

Of the three SUPER GPUs, it's the only one with a price cut, a significant 16.7% drop in MSRP - going from $1199 down to $999. The GeForce RTX 4080 was already an impressive 4K gaming card, so this helps to improve the value proposition - especially in relation to the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 and its direct competitor - the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. The 5-6% bump in 4K gaming performance in OC models like this gives it the edge over the flagship Radeon GPU, justifying the SUPER refresh to the underlying hardware.

The 320W power rating remains unchanged, but there is a slight upgrade to the memory, with the total memory bandwidth increasing to 736 GB/sec - adding to the new SUPER variant's 4K gaming capabilities. And with more RT and Tensor Cores, ray-tracing and DLSS performance makes it second only to GeForce RTX 4090. For cinematic and visually impressive releases like Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake II, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER card is ready to meet that rendering challenge.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

Model: ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO 16GB

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

CUDA Cores: 10240

Tensor Cores: 320 (4th Generation)

RT Cores: 80 (3rd Generation)

Clocks: Base Clock: 2295 MHz, Boost Clock: 2610 MHz

Memory: 16GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 23 Gbps

Memory Interface: 256-bit

Total Memory Bandwidth: 736 GB/s

L2 Cache: 64 MB

Display Connections: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

Power Connectors: 16-pin 12V-2x6 (3 x PCIe 8-pin cables via adapter)

Recommended PSU: 750W

What's in the Box: ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO 16GB, GPU Support Stand, 3-pin RGB Header Cable, 3x 8-pin-to-12VHPWR cable, Manual

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO's design is bold, futuristic, curvy, and sleek and features some of the best use of RGB lighting in a modern gaming GPU. The reflective holographic strip on the top and the mix of grey, black, and metallic tones are all wonderful. This is all subjective, but ZOTAC GAMING's flagship GPU design is up there. As sleek and futuristic looking as it is, it's also a big boy with dimensions of 355.5 x 149.6 x 72.1 mm and a slot thickness of 3.5 or so.

With curves aplenty, the design has an aerodynamic quality; the AIRO in the name is short for Air Optimized. With three large counter-rotating fans, vibration dampeners, and an airflow-enhanced dual ball bearing design, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO is not only effective at cooling the underlying hardware - but it's quiet to boot. Using the default OC setting (there's a Dual BIOS mode), fan speed capacity rarely, if ever, rises above 35%. And when temps drop below a certain threshold, they stop completely.

The build quality here is excellent, from the metal backplate to the fins to the holographic strip and the five distinct RGB lighting zones that all flow in a complementary way rather than "Oh, that's the RGB bit of the GPU." Naturally, the sheer size means it comes packed with a GPU stand - but even this blends nicely with the look. Finally, ZOTAC GAMING offers software to control lighting, profiles, and overclocking called FireStorm - which is intuitive and easy to use. It's not required, as there's a button on the GPU to switch between performance and silent modes, but it's always great to be provided with an easy way to tune a GPU.

Benchmarks - 15 Game Averages

The Games and Tests

PC gaming is a complicated and varied space, from indie games to major blockbuster releases and titles that push hardware and technology to their limit with the adoption of effects like real-time ray-tracing.

This is all a way of saying that the 15 in-game benchmarks we've chosen (and run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K) represent a wide range of styles, not only in terms of genres, like first-person shooters and racing games but also in the API technology (DirectX 11, 12) and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and upscaling technology.

Results include DLSS and FSR 2, where possible, as both technologies are the sorts of things, especially in 4K, which you'd turn on. Six of the 15 game benchmarks also feature ray tracing, a great way to see the additional benefit of NVIDIA's DLSS and Frame Generation technology. Also, each title is set to ultra-equivalent quality settings to push GPU hardware and minimize CPU bottlenecks at higher resolutions.

Also, it's just fun to max out a game's visual settings and see the results. Here's the breakdown of games, graphics settings, and what's being tested.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Ultra High-quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Borderlands 3 : Ultra quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II : Ultra quality setting, in-game multiplayer benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) : Ray tracing Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

DOOM Eternal (RT) : Ultra Nightmare quality setting with ray-tracing enabled, the opening of Mars Core campaign level used to benchmark. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

F1 22 (RT) : Ultra High-quality setting with ray tracing, one lap of the Bahrain track benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Forza Horizon 5 (RT) : Extreme quality setting with ray tracing enabled, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Hitman (RT) : Ultra-quality settings with ray-tracing, Dubai scene benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Horizon Zero Dawn : Ultimate quality setting, in-game benchmark used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (RT) : Ultra quality setting with ray tracing enabled, the in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Rainbow Six Extraction : Ultra quality settings and in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Red Dead Redemption 2 : Maximum quality settings, with in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

The Division 2 : Ultra quality settings with in-game benchmark tool used.

Total War: Warhammer III: Ultra-quality settings with the in-game Battle Benchmark tool used.

15 Game Average FPS - 4K Results

The GeForce RTX 4080 was already a 4K powerhouse, so seeing that same level of performance with a nice little uplift is great. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO features an out-of-the-box overclock, so you're looking at a 5.2% increase in performance when compared to the GeForce RTX 4080 non-SUPER it replaces, which is also enough to make it 7.4% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. The 102 FPS average is raw performance, too, without DLSS or Frame Generation enabled - though where available, you would turn on DLSS Super Resolution with the Quality Mode selected for some free performance.

There are a few titles where AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX pulls ahead of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, but the only titles in our 15-game benchmark suite where it's notably faster are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Borderlands 3. Elsewhere, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO is faster, with ray-tracing performance significantly ahead of the Radeon flagship. At this high-end enthusiast level, ray-tracing performance is arguably important - especially when it can dramatically improve immersion and the cinematic quality of games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake II.

How does the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER compare to the GeForce RTX 4090? Well, the RTX 4090 is still in a class of its own. However, the price drop to $999 makes RTX 4080 SUPER a better value option for 4K gaming, even though the performance gap between the two cards at this resolution is roughly 23%. Looking at the previous generation, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO is 61.9% faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 for 4K gaming. So yeah, being second to the GeForce RTX 4090 is still enough to make you a 4K powerhouse.

15 Game Average FPS - 1440p Results

The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is so powerful that it isn't the smartest choice for 1440p gaming. Sure, the ultrawide resolution, which sits between 1440p and 4K, makes sense, but not 1440p. At least in terms of value, cards like this, the GeForce RTX 4090 and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, run into bottlenecks and are often underutilized at lower resolutions. For 1440p gaming, the 171 FPS average (and this is without DLSS!) makes it only 14.1% slower than the GeForce RTX 4090 - significantly closing the gap between the two GPUs.

That said, for 1440p gaming, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO is 4.3% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080, 6.2% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and 17.1% faster than the brand-new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. Okay, so it's a beast regarding this resolution, too.

Ray-tracing is an area where lowering the resolution dramatically improves performance. With the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER's excellent RT capabilities, you've got enough power (with the help of DLSS upscaling, Frame Generation, and Reflex) to play games like Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake II, and Portal with RTX, with full path-traced lighting. Something that shouldn't be possible for at least another GPU generation or two.

15 Game Average FPS - 1080p Results

Okay, even though you can make a case for using the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO for some 1440p gaming, there's nothing outside of the odd competitive title that can push 500+ FPS where you'd recommend a card like this for 1080p. Case in point, across our full 15-game benchmark suite covering a range of titles, there's less than 4% of performance separating the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and GeForce RTX 4090. Consider this chart more of a 'in case you wanted to see' than something that would factor heavily into the review.

Benchmarks - 3DMark FireStrike

Synthetic benchmarks are a great way to gauge performance or, at the very least, indicate what to expect when firing up a game. 3DMark FireStrike covers the aging but still relevant DirectX 11 API with the 4K 'Ultra' test results highlighted above. Here, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO scores 5.2% higher than the GeForce RTX 4080 and 20% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER - results that, for the most part, match what you'd find with most games.

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO scores 6.6% lower than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which does not indicate in-game performance. AMD's RDNA 3 lineup tends to score higher here, so it's not unsurprising.

Benchmarks - 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal

3DMark TimeSpy is the next synthetic benchmark on the list, and with these tests covering 1440p and 4K DirectX 12 gaming, it's more relevant for modern PC gaming. Here, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO delivers a score that is roughly 3.2% higher than the GeForce RTX 4080 and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX - which lines up better with in-game results. Also, it scores 16.6% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, which is also in line with our in-game results.

The final synthetic benchmark in our review is 3DMark Port Royal, which is all about ray-tracing - the realm where NVIDIA's GeForce RTX lineup is a step or two ahead of the competition. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO's Port Royal score is 3% higher than the GeForce RTX 4080, much like the rest of the 3DMark tests, but it's also 27.3% higher than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. AMD's flagship GPU is a decent ray-tracing performer - but at this level, it's significantly behind the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. So, if visual fidelity and immersive ray-tracing visuals are important to you, the 4080 SUPER is the clear winner here.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks Summary, Ray-Tracing Performance, and DLSS 3

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO is faster than the GeForce RTX 4080, but the margin isn't huge. For 4K gaming, the 5.2% uplift is good, but it's not the double-digit increase you expect to see when going from a baseline model to a Ti or a SUPER variant. However, when you factor in the price drop, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER feels more like a relaunch than a refresh. So far, the 4K gaming results covered raw performance in various titles with and without ray-tracing. Bring the RTX technology suite of DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, DLSS 3 Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex into the mix - and the RTX 4080 SUPER comes into its own.

4K gaming is intensive no matter the GPU, and DLSS offers pristine image quality at this resolution - to the point where it's essentially free performance. And the difference it can bring to some titles is mind-blowing. DLSS Super Resolution with the Quality Mode enabled sees performance in F1 22 with a ray-tracing increase by 70% up to 126 FPS, while in Hitman, performance increases by 60% to 107 FPS. The DLSS upscaling uplift is huge in these examples, but you get the idea.

Enable DLSS 3 Frame Generation, the new AI-powered feature exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series, and performance is taken to the next level. However, it's worth reiterating that unlike upscaling, Frame Generation requires additional latency reduction technology because it's more about the additional smoothness that comes from AI-generated frames than pure GPU rendering. Still, DLSS 3 Frame Generation has come a long way in a short time - and it's worth turning on or checking out wherever it's available.

Here, we've got DLSS 3 Frame Generation performance across four hardware-intensive games with ray-tracing effects enabled. DLSS 3 Frame Generation uses DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and Reflex to deliver the following results: Cyberpunk 2077 sees a sizeable 2.6X increase in performance, A Plague Tale Requiem sees a 2.1X increase in performance, while F1 22 and Hitman see a 2X increase.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

The entry-level and mid-range GPUs in the GeForce RTX 40 Series have all delivered unmatched power efficiency, especially when it comes to the performance they bring to the table, and that's still something that can be seen when you look at the high-end offerings like the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and the even the GeForce RTX 4090.

What these cards show is that power usage scales depending on the workload, so you end up with a situation where the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO delivers a massive increase in performance compared to a card like the GeForce RTX 3080 while using less power rather than more. When gaming in 1440p or 1080p, you're getting some of the best performance possible with a modern GPU, and yet the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO draws considerably less power on average than most high-end GPUs.

When it comes to thermal performance and cooling, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO's space-age design works a treat, with the GPU temperature sticking close to 60 degrees Celsius, with a hot spot below 70 degrees and memory temperature below 75 degrees. With fan speeds of roughly 1200 RPM or 35% capacity, the GPU is relatively quiet, too, making this a premium GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with excellent cooling.

Final Thoughts

ZOTAC GAMING has consistently delivered great GPU designs in recent years, and the flagship ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO is no exception - it could be the company's most impressive to date. The design, the look, the lighting, the cooling, and the performance all come together in a large but powerful 4K gaming choice. With the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER refresh feeling like a relaunch for the GPU, with a lower price to offer gamers better value, it's not hard to see a situation where those shopping in the enthusiast bracket snap up models like this.

Raw performance isn't everything, and the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER benefits from all of the additional features of the Ada Lovelace lineup. For content creators, there are exceptional performance and RTX technologies, AV1 encoding, AI performance, and rock-solid efficiency. For PC gamers, there are DLSS, Frame Generation, and Reflex - technologies that improve performance in a way unmatched by similar competing offerings. AMD's Radeon tech is impressive, but the like-for-like comparisons fall short.

And even though it would have been nice to have seen more than a 5-6% performance increase (or an even bigger price cut!), the GeForce RTX 4080 was already a powerful GPU. It felt out-of-place at $1199 when a better bang-for-your-buck GPU like the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti was much cheaper. And now, with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and SUPER refresh seemingly complete, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is a better value card - a 4K beast, ready to be unleashed.