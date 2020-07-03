Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review

Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review

Sabrent outs its second NVMe M.2 SSD storage enclosure, this time with IP67 certification. Join us as we take a close look at it.

| Jul 3, 2020 at 10:10 am CDT
Rating: 90%Manufacturer: SabrentModel: EC-WPNE

Sabrent has made a lot of noise this year with its full line of NVMe solutions internal and external. More recent in our memories is the all-aluminum tool-less NVMe enclosure we reviewed back in April. Building on that solution, Sabrent looks to add to its portfolio filling that gap next to its tool-free enclosure with an IP67 rated rugged solution.

Like the original tool-free enclosure, the new rugged model features a pure aluminum design complete with a 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 backbone mated to an m.2 NVMe capable slot. Connectivity is pushed over a USB-C but is backward compatible with legacy USB 3.1 Gen 1 connection and Type-A with the appropriate cable.

Compatibility includes M Key 2242, 2260 and 2280 solutions, with performance rated up to 1000 MB/s. The MSRP of the Sabrent Rugged USB 3.2 Enclosure comes in at $69.99 with a one-year warranty.

View 14 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 10 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 11 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 03 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 03 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 02 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 02 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 04 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 04 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 07 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 07 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 05 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 05 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 06 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 06 | TweakTown.com

The Sabrent Rugged arrived boxed in a white container, an image of the enclosure on the front with Sabrent branding above.

Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 03 | TweakTown.com

Included in the package, we have both USB-C and USB-A cables, along with a screwdriver and drive screws.

Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 04 | TweakTown.com

The rugged features an aluminum enclosure under the silicon skin, similar to the tool-less solution; activity to the left and branding centered.

Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 05 | TweakTown.com

With this solution being IP67 certified, it is not at all tool-less. The included screwdriver fits perfectly with the screws found on the bottom of the enclosure.

Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Internally, the aluminum is milled out to fit the PCB and 2242, 2260, or 2280 NVMe solutions perfectly.

Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 07 | TweakTown.com

For testing, we are using a 2TB Rocket NVMe.

Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 10 | TweakTown.com

CDM is a staple in performance testing; version 7 has seen some updates in the workloads used for testing. Paired with the Rocket NVMe, the Rugged enclosure is super quick, offering 1038 MB/s read and 1025 MB/s write.

Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review 11 | TweakTown.com

ATTO is yet another popular benchmark for storage performance that breaks down performance based on file size. From 512K through 64M, the Rugged allowed 991 MB/s read and 982 MB/s write.

Consumers wanting to DIY their own portable storage solution with additional features like IP67 certification haven't had many options in the past. In fact, as of this writing, I could find only one other with a quick Google search. Coming into this market, Sabrent is offering a well-built solution, solid aesthetics, and a slight increase in durability, thanks to the silicone sleeve.

No shortage of performance will come from the Rugged USB 3.2 as it easily taps the limits of 10Gbps USB 3.2 technology, reaching 1038 MB/s read and 1025 MB/s write, with the Rocket NVMe used for testing.

I initially felt the pricing of this enclosure was a bit high, but after finding a similar solution in the Startech portfolio, the Sabrent is half the price with its $69.99 MSRP.

Tyler's Test System Specifications

Buy at Amazon

Performance90%

Quality90%

Features90%

Value90%

Overall Rating90%

The Bottom Line

DIYers wanting an IP67 capable NVMe enclosure finally have a viable option in the Rugged USB 3.2 from Sabrent.

TweakTown award
90%

Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged Waterproof Enclosure

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/25/2020 at 2:34 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.