Sabrent USB 3.2 Rugged NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure Review

Sabrent outs its second NVMe M.2 SSD storage enclosure, this time with IP67 certification. Join us as we take a close look at it.

Sabrent has made a lot of noise this year with its full line of NVMe solutions internal and external. More recent in our memories is the all-aluminum tool-less NVMe enclosure we reviewed back in April. Building on that solution, Sabrent looks to add to its portfolio filling that gap next to its tool-free enclosure with an IP67 rated rugged solution.

Like the original tool-free enclosure, the new rugged model features a pure aluminum design complete with a 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 backbone mated to an m.2 NVMe capable slot. Connectivity is pushed over a USB-C but is backward compatible with legacy USB 3.1 Gen 1 connection and Type-A with the appropriate cable.

Compatibility includes M Key 2242, 2260 and 2280 solutions, with performance rated up to 1000 MB/s. The MSRP of the Sabrent Rugged USB 3.2 Enclosure comes in at $69.99 with a one-year warranty.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The Sabrent Rugged arrived boxed in a white container, an image of the enclosure on the front with Sabrent branding above.

Included in the package, we have both USB-C and USB-A cables, along with a screwdriver and drive screws.

The rugged features an aluminum enclosure under the silicon skin, similar to the tool-less solution; activity to the left and branding centered.

With this solution being IP67 certified, it is not at all tool-less. The included screwdriver fits perfectly with the screws found on the bottom of the enclosure.

Internally, the aluminum is milled out to fit the PCB and 2242, 2260, or 2280 NVMe solutions perfectly.

For testing, we are using a 2TB Rocket NVMe.

CDM is a staple in performance testing; version 7 has seen some updates in the workloads used for testing. Paired with the Rocket NVMe, the Rugged enclosure is super quick, offering 1038 MB/s read and 1025 MB/s write.

ATTO is yet another popular benchmark for storage performance that breaks down performance based on file size. From 512K through 64M, the Rugged allowed 991 MB/s read and 982 MB/s write.

Consumers wanting to DIY their own portable storage solution with additional features like IP67 certification haven't had many options in the past. In fact, as of this writing, I could find only one other with a quick Google search. Coming into this market, Sabrent is offering a well-built solution, solid aesthetics, and a slight increase in durability, thanks to the silicone sleeve.

No shortage of performance will come from the Rugged USB 3.2 as it easily taps the limits of 10Gbps USB 3.2 technology, reaching 1038 MB/s read and 1025 MB/s write, with the Rocket NVMe used for testing.

I initially felt the pricing of this enclosure was a bit high, but after finding a similar solution in the Startech portfolio, the Sabrent is half the price with its $69.99 MSRP.

Tyler's Test System Specifications