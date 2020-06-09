ASUS TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 EVO Review

Introduction

ASUS sent over their two newly revised TUF Gaming Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, with my review on the TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 XT EVO praising the re-worked cooler. The new thermal design brings the card, as too with the TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 EVO model here today, down from its stratospheric temps -- to one of the coolest operating cards I've ever tested.

I was thoroughly impressed with my testing of the TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 XT EVO, after reading so much bad feedback on it (from consumer reports and reviews). That same energy went directly into the Radeon RX 5700 version of the card, with even better results than I could've asked for.

The GPU temperatures on the TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 EVO are some of the best I've ever seen, and while the new Radeon RX 5600 XT is here and gets close to it -- some gamers want the 8GB of VRAM that the Radeon RX 5700 offers, up from the 6GB tacked onto the RX 5600 XT.

The ASUS TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 EVO is $333 on Amazon right now, while the Radeon RX 5600 XT version of the card is $310 -- a $20-$25 premium for the slightly faster speeds you get with the RX 5700, and the larger 8GB of VRAM over 6GB on the RX 5600 XT.

ASUS leaps out of the gate with a triple-fan cooler on its TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 EVO graphics card, with ASUS putting in some engineering effort into the TUF card. The company is using "space-grade lubricant" here on the TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 EVO, with the sleeve bearings delivering a quieter gaming experience over dual ball bearings -- at least according to ASUS.

The company says it puts its TUF Gaming graphics cards through a huge 144-hour validation process, where each TUF Gaming card needs to meet the "rigorous performance and reliability standards before it ships. Performance and stress tests are run with the latest chart-topping titles like Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. We also carry out reliability trials that include a 144-hour stability test and a series of 3DMark benchmarking runs to ensure the card performs well when pushed to the limits".

ASUS TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 EVO Details

A little more detail on the "space-grade lubricant" ASUS is using on the TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 EVO graphics card.

ASUS puts a bunch of engineering work into its products, and the TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 EVO is no different. This is why it'll be interesting to see later on in the review how the thermal results are on this card given the drama it is causing online in the early reviews of the card.

I'm a big fan of graphics card backplates, and while the TUF Gaming variant is a cheaper model compared to the ROG Strix RX 5700 it still rocks a great-looking backplate.

What is TUF Gaming?

TUF Gaming is the second highest brand in the ASUS catalogue, under the ROG (Republic of Gamers). The ASUS TUF Gaming and TUF Gaming Alliance products from ASUS partners goes through a bunch of different validation tests in order to give a "seamless plug-and-play experience".

ASUS ensures that all TUF Gaming products share a common design language, meaning that your PC has an unified aesthetic -- and that is very important. A full TUF Gaming PC looks, well, TUF. I mean, the slogan for TUF is 'The Ultimate Force' -- get it... TUF! Furthermore "stay cool, be TUF". So ASUS is telling you to stay cool (your TUF product) because you're The Ultimate Force, or TUF.

ASUS has some wicked custom TUF case mods from modders throughout the world, with the ASUS TUF Case Mod: Rockcrawler X99, Tiger Soul, Sabranco Humvee, Immortal, Hammer, and so much more. Check them all out here.

The front and back of the box are identical to the TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 EVO variant, but you know -- minus the 'XT'.

From the front of the card, we have the triple-fan cooler and 'TUF GAMING' branding at the bottom.

From the back, a nice and clean -- but almost militarized backplate.

We have 3 x DP and 1 x HDMI for display connectivity on the TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 EVO graphics card.

The end of the card.

From the top of the card, it's quite chunky -- scope out the improved heat sink that covers the GDDR6 chips.

You will need 8 + 6-pin PCIe connectors to get it up and running.