Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe 4TB m.2 SSD Review

4TB is becoming the new 2TB, and Sabrent is leading the way. Here's our full review.

Introduction

Not so long ago, 2TB M.2 NVMe SSDs were considered exotic and out of reach for most enthusiasts/consumers. Everyone wanted one and only now have 2TB M.2 NVMe become mainstream. We are seeing history repeat itself as 4TB M.2 NVMe SSDs are starting to appear on the scene. Think about it, 4TB of NVMe goodness on a drive the size of a stick of gum. Amazing.

So far, Sabrent is the only consumer SSD retailer that has 4TB M.2 NVMe SSDs for sale. This is because, as we see it, Sabrent has positioned itself as a leader in solid state storage. Sabrent has gone from relatively unknown to an industry leader almost overnight. Part of the reason for Sabrent's meteoric rise is due to what we call forward-thinking as perfectly demonstrated by having the only 4TB M.2 NVMe SSDs on the market.

Sabrent's TLC and QLC 4TB SSDs are glorious, in our opinion. They are both among the best performing SSDs ever made. This is no surprise, as Sabrent partners closely with Phison Electronics, who are one of the industry's leading controller/SSD manufacturers.

The drive we have on our bench today is powered by Phison's blazing fast E12S eight-channel controller and Micron's 96-Layer 4-bit (QLC) flash. Both the controller and the flash are cutting edge hardware technology. This combination in a 4TB capacity is fast, really fast. The 4TB QLC model we are testing is even faster than the award-winning 2TB version we reviewed recently.

Now, let's take a closer look at Sabrent's latest and greatest.

Drive Details

Plenty of endurance. Enough that consumer users will never need to worry about wearing their Rocket Q out.

Sabrent's 4TB Rocket Q NVMe SSD ships in the same unique packaging we've become accustomed to seeing from Sabrent. The drive is well protected by an aluminum clamshell container and a dense foam cutout. Included with the drive is a printed installation guide. The controller side of the drive features a metallic label to enhance thermal capabilities.

Jon's Test System Specifications