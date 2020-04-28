Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + DAC is the perfect example of a gaming headset that doesn't fall off when music is played.

Apr 28, 2020
Rating: 94%Manufacturer: SteelSeriesModel: 61453
Introduction

Today we will be taking a look at the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC. This addition to the Arctis series of headsets falls into the category of people who want to listen to music at high quality, and also enjoy gaming with pristine audio.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC allows users to do exactly that, and while that might sound like quite a niche category for a headset to be placed in, there are most definitely a few people out that that fall into it. The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is fairly expensive, coming in at the cost of $279.99. Throughout this review, we are going to see whether or not it's worth the cost, or if you should move towards another headset in a similar category.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is going to be run through all of the normal headset testing paces. We are going to be looking at the design choices that SteelSeries decided to go with, explore in-game audio quality, music audio quality, delve into what the GameDAC is capable of, and finally see if it packs a microphone that you friends wouldn't mind listening to you through. So, let's jump right into it, and to kick things right off, we have a close up unboxing.

Close-up

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 01 | TweakTown.com

First off, we have an image of the front of the box that shows off a nice image of the headset, as well as an image of the GameDAC powered on.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 02 | TweakTown.com

Here we have an image of the back of the box. This side of the box shows that the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC comes with Hi-Res Audio support, which I will get into more later on in this review. It also gives a quick description of the ESS Sabre DAC, speakers, and body design.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 03 | TweakTown.com

This side of the box showcases everything that is included in the box, as well as showing off the specifications for both the GameDAC and the headphones.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 04 | TweakTown.com

This final side of the box shows a paragraph that reads that gamers push the limits of gaming, and so does SteelSeries hardware. An example of that is the high fidelity audio that comes with the Arctis Pro + GameDAC.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 05 | TweakTown.com

Here's an image of how the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC being opened. The packaging is quite simple, and everything fits in extremely nicely and is easy to remove - nothing abnormal from SteelSeries here.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Here we have an image of the headset taken out of the box, and we can see that SteelSeries has opted for an aluminum frame.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 07 | TweakTown.com

Here we have a close up image of the microphone slot on the left earcup. We can see that the end of the microphone is plastic, and also the microphone features a clear piece of plastic that can glow red when the headsets microphones muted.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 08 | TweakTown.com

In this image, you can see the clear piece of plastic much better, and how long the microphone can be pulled out from its microphone slot in the left earcup. The microphone can be pulled out 11.5cm before its maximum extension is reached.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 09 | TweakTown.com

Moving onto the left earcup, we can see the mute microphone button at the top, the volume scroll wheel, the main headset cable port, and the 3.5mm audio jack.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 10 | TweakTown.com

This image concentrates on the SteelSeries design choice to go with the ski-goggle headband. This headband is extremely comfortable and can be adjusted, as seen in the image below.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 11 | TweakTown.com

This image showcases a Velcro strap that is used to adjust the tightness of the headset on the user's head. I had no problems adjusting the headset's tightness and found that it was very comfortable even after long periods of use.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Moving onto what else is included in the box, we have an image of the mobile adapter, optical audio cable, main headset cable, and USB audio cable.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Now, onto the GameDAC. In this image, we are looking at the back of the GameDAC, and we can see the following ports; optical port, micro-USB port, line out, and mobile port.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 14 | TweakTown.com

Here we have a front-on view of the GameDAC. While you can't see it in the image, the GameDAC features an OLED screen that is crisp and quite easy to use. The image also shows the main control wheel and the secondary button. Both of these buttons are used to navigate the GameDAC; I will get into more of this later on in the review.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review 15 | TweakTown.com

Lastly, we have an image of the headset connection jack. This is where users will plug their headset into.

Jak's Test System Specifications

