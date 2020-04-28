SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Review

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + DAC is the perfect example of a gaming headset that doesn't fall off when music is played.

Introduction

Today we will be taking a look at the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC. This addition to the Arctis series of headsets falls into the category of people who want to listen to music at high quality, and also enjoy gaming with pristine audio.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC allows users to do exactly that, and while that might sound like quite a niche category for a headset to be placed in, there are most definitely a few people out that that fall into it. The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is fairly expensive, coming in at the cost of $279.99. Throughout this review, we are going to see whether or not it's worth the cost, or if you should move towards another headset in a similar category.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is going to be run through all of the normal headset testing paces. We are going to be looking at the design choices that SteelSeries decided to go with, explore in-game audio quality, music audio quality, delve into what the GameDAC is capable of, and finally see if it packs a microphone that you friends wouldn't mind listening to you through. So, let's jump right into it, and to kick things right off, we have a close up unboxing.

Close-up

First off, we have an image of the front of the box that shows off a nice image of the headset, as well as an image of the GameDAC powered on.

Here we have an image of the back of the box. This side of the box shows that the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC comes with Hi-Res Audio support, which I will get into more later on in this review. It also gives a quick description of the ESS Sabre DAC, speakers, and body design.

This side of the box showcases everything that is included in the box, as well as showing off the specifications for both the GameDAC and the headphones.

This final side of the box shows a paragraph that reads that gamers push the limits of gaming, and so does SteelSeries hardware. An example of that is the high fidelity audio that comes with the Arctis Pro + GameDAC.

Here's an image of how the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC being opened. The packaging is quite simple, and everything fits in extremely nicely and is easy to remove - nothing abnormal from SteelSeries here.

Here we have an image of the headset taken out of the box, and we can see that SteelSeries has opted for an aluminum frame.

Here we have a close up image of the microphone slot on the left earcup. We can see that the end of the microphone is plastic, and also the microphone features a clear piece of plastic that can glow red when the headsets microphones muted.

In this image, you can see the clear piece of plastic much better, and how long the microphone can be pulled out from its microphone slot in the left earcup. The microphone can be pulled out 11.5cm before its maximum extension is reached.

Moving onto the left earcup, we can see the mute microphone button at the top, the volume scroll wheel, the main headset cable port, and the 3.5mm audio jack.

This image concentrates on the SteelSeries design choice to go with the ski-goggle headband. This headband is extremely comfortable and can be adjusted, as seen in the image below.

This image showcases a Velcro strap that is used to adjust the tightness of the headset on the user's head. I had no problems adjusting the headset's tightness and found that it was very comfortable even after long periods of use.

Moving onto what else is included in the box, we have an image of the mobile adapter, optical audio cable, main headset cable, and USB audio cable.

Now, onto the GameDAC. In this image, we are looking at the back of the GameDAC, and we can see the following ports; optical port, micro-USB port, line out, and mobile port.

Here we have a front-on view of the GameDAC. While you can't see it in the image, the GameDAC features an OLED screen that is crisp and quite easy to use. The image also shows the main control wheel and the secondary button. Both of these buttons are used to navigate the GameDAC; I will get into more of this later on in the review.

Lastly, we have an image of the headset connection jack. This is where users will plug their headset into.

