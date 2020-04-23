Synology DS220j Two-Bay Consumer NAS Review

Synology starts its yearly refresh with the DS220j two-bay consumer NAS. It offers quite a lot for its reasonable asking price.

Introduction

For 2020, Synology has started its refresh cycle by selecting its entry-level two-bay platform as the first candidate. This platform is the successor to the DS218j from late 2017 and builds on the success with an overall increase in hardware performance as well as software with the newest DSM builds.

As mentioned, the DS220j offers considerable hardware upgrades over the 218j by moving from a dual-core Realtek solution to the new quad-core Realtek CPU in the 220j. DRAM has been upgraded as well with a move from DDR3 to DDR4, with capacity staying the same at 512MB.

Connectivity for this solution includes USB 3.0 for adding external drives and Gigabit LAN. Internally, we have two 3.5" bays that support both 2.5" and 3.5" hard drives and SSDs.

The MSRP of the Synology DS220j comes in at $179.99 with a one-year warranty.

