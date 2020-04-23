Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,575 Reviews & Articles | 60,303 News Posts

Synology DS220j Two-Bay Consumer NAS Review (Page 1)

Synology DS220j Two-Bay Consumer NAS Review

Synology starts its yearly refresh with the DS220j two-bay consumer NAS. It offers quite a lot for its reasonable asking price.

Tyler Bernath | Apr 23, 2020 at 10:12 am CDT - 0 mins, 42 secs time to read this page
Rating: 88%Manufacturer: SynologyModel: DS220j
Page 1 [Introduction]

Introduction

For 2020, Synology has started its refresh cycle by selecting its entry-level two-bay platform as the first candidate. This platform is the successor to the DS218j from late 2017 and builds on the success with an overall increase in hardware performance as well as software with the newest DSM builds.

As mentioned, the DS220j offers considerable hardware upgrades over the 218j by moving from a dual-core Realtek solution to the new quad-core Realtek CPU in the 220j. DRAM has been upgraded as well with a move from DDR3 to DDR4, with capacity staying the same at 512MB.

Connectivity for this solution includes USB 3.0 for adding external drives and Gigabit LAN. Internally, we have two 3.5" bays that support both 2.5" and 3.5" hard drives and SSDs.

The MSRP of the Synology DS220j comes in at $179.99 with a one-year warranty.

Last updated: Apr 23, 2020 at 11:39 am CDT

Buy at Amazon

Synology DS220j Two-Bay Consumer NAS

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$178.99
$178.99$178.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/23/2020 at 4:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Next Page
Tyler Bernath

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Tyler Bernath

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.