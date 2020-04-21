NZXT C850 Gold ATX Power Supply Review

NZXT's C850 Gold ATX PSU gets ran through our range of tests to see how it holds up. Join us as we take a close look.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

NZXT has been in the PC game for quite a long time, and they integrated PSUs into their component lineup quite some time ago as well. NZXT has done a pretty good job of working with reliable supplier choices to ensure the PSU models they offer are robust and competitive on the market.

Today we have the new "C series" Power supply rated at 850W. Recently we looked at the NZXT E850 Digital Power Supply which performed very well and is actually the same PSU as we have today but with a digital component which enables CAM integration. The CAM integration comes down to monitoring, Fan control, and OCP adjustment via CAM software. NZXT took some well-deserved flak from me in that review as the CAM integration was less polished than we would like. Overall, requiring software that is a full monitoring and RGB control interface adds the potential for conflict with other RGB software as a supplemental layer atop what would normally be there. The C series eliminates that and offers a PSU without all the monitoring or need for CAM.

The key features of the NZXT C850 are as follows:

Hybrid Silent Fan Control provides reduced noise and optimized heat dissipation with fanless, silent, and cooling modes.

Fluid Dynamic Bearing fans benefit from the lubrication of the bearing surface to provide effortlessly quiet and reliable fan rotations.

High-quality construction, including all-Japanese capacitors

80 PLUS Gold delivers up to 90% power conversion efficiency for less waste heat

Delivers precise & stable voltage while ensuring optimal efficiency under load

User-selectable silent operation with 0 RPM fan when operating under 100 watts

Powerful enough to support 2080ti and Vega 64 GPUs, the C850 can support multi-GPU configurations

All the essentials delivered by a modern PSU: complete protection and fully modular design

This all looks standard for what you would expect for a gold-rated supply at the wattage we are testing. The selectable "hybrid fan" mode is standard as well, although not every PSU gives you the option to enable such a feature.

The C series, or C850 as this PSU is labeled, carries a part number of NP-C850M. The PSU is very compact at 150mm length, which is not as tiny as the XPG Core Reactor series (140mm) we looked at recently, but it is close and should have very few chassis it will have trouble fitting. The warranty from NZXT for the C series PSU is ten years, which is standard fare for the market, but it does mean that by the time the capacitors have aged to the point of replacement, is when your warranty will be exhausted.

The C850 comes to the market at $129.99, while the other models come in at $119.99 for the C750 and $109.99 for the C650. Since we are testing the C850 today, we will focus on its competition. The C850's price point is great for its rating as it matches the XPG Core Reactor we looked at recently. The 20-dollar deficit means that the C850 is going head to head with the 750W contingent of stout supplies. So, if NZXT delivers a robust experience and does not blow up on me, I think we could see a great value unit for enthusiast users.

Shannon's Power Supply Test System Specifications