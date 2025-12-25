XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review

XPG's Pymcore 850W SFX PSU packs strong performance into a compact design, ideal for SFF builds, and stands out with a $119.90 price and 12-year warranty.

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU
Manufactured by XPG with an MSRP of $119.90
The XPG Pymcore 850W SFX PSU delivers powerful performance in a compact design at a competitive price, backed by a 12-year warranty that makes it an outstanding value for small form factor PC builds.

Pros

  • Cybenetics Platinum and 80 PLUS Gold Rated
  • 12-year warranty
  • Clean and compact design
  • 100% Japanese capacitors
  • Very good value

Cons

  • Might not be enough power for higher consumption GPUs
  • Limited availability

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

SFX PSUs in small-form-factor PCs are now standard, offering power comparable to full-sized ATX units but with a smaller footprint. XPG sent us their new Pymcore 850W ATX 3.1 SFX PSU for evaluation. At $119.90 MSRP, this is a strong value for an SFX 80 PLUS Gold-rated 850-watt PSU. What distinguishes the Pymcore 850W SFX? It uses three 12V-2x6 connections for delivering power to the CPU and GPU, an uncommon configuration.

Let's examine it in detail.

ItemDetails
ModelXPG PYMCORE SFX 850W
Form FactorATX12V v3.1
Dimensions125 x 100 x 63.5 mm
ColorBlack
ATX12V VersionATX12V v3.1
Fan92 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB)
ProtectionsOVP, OPP, SCP, OCP, UVP, OTP, NLO, SIP
Capacitor Type100% Japanese capacitors
AC Input100 - 240 V / 12 - 6 A
Efficiency80 PLUS Gold / Cybenetics Platinum
Warranty10 years
Packaging

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 1
16

XPG uses its signature red box for packaging, displaying a photo of the PSU and Mera, the brand's anime mascot.

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 2
16

The back of the XPG Pymcore packaging shows all the dimensions, cabling, and power specifications.

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 3
16

The side shows the Power Supply Fan Curve and the Power Supply Efficiency charts.

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 4
16

Opening the packaging reveals the quick start guide, power cable, and accompanying modular cables.

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 5
16

Examining the cables, all are flat and black for streamlined installation.

Cables included are:

  • ATX 24-pin: 1
  • EPS 8-pin: 2
  • 12V-2x6 (12VHPWR): 1 (600W)
  • PCIe 6+2-pin: 3
  • SATA: 6
  • Molex 4-pin: 2
XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 6
16

And for those of you who want to install the XPG Pymcore into an ATX PSU space, XPG has also included an adapter and four screws.

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 7
16

Finally, we come to the actual packaging of the Pymcore PSU, which is covered on two sides with open-cell foam and a plastic bag to keep debris out.

Outside the XPG Pymcore SFX 850w PSU

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 8
16

Now, looking at the Pymcore itself, it has all the styling that XPG has been known for.

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 9
16

The cable input area stands out. The SATA and Molex ports each have 4 pins. The most notable section: three 12V-2x6 connectors for VGA and CPU power.

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 10
16

The bottom of the Pymcore SFX PSU shows all the specifications.

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 11
16

The power input side of the Pymcore looks like any other SFX PSU: a C13 power input, a power-on/off rocker, and ventilation.

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 12
16

On this side of the Pymcore SFX, we can see the black fan through the squared-off grille.

Inside the XPG Pymcore SFX 850w PSU

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 13
16

The 92mm Globe Fan S0921512HB is a DC brushless model with a fluid dynamic bearing, just 14mm deep, for a compact design.

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 14
16

Moving the fan off to the side, we can see all the internals of the Pymcore 850W PSU. An SFX design means the components are packed tightly together. XPG states they used 100% Japanese capacitors, which are electronic components known for their reliability and performance, and that these appear to be in a 6-bank series configuration next to the PFC (Power Factor Correction) circuit.

Installation, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

Ryan's Test System Specifications

ItemDetails
MotherboardGIGABYTE B650 AORUS Elite AX (Buy at Amazon)
CPUAMD Ryzen 9 7950X (Buy at Amazon)
RAMPatriot Viper 32GB DDR5-5600 (Buy at Amazon)
GPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 FE (Buy at Amazon)
DisplaySceptre 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD Monitor 3440 x 1440 R1500 165Hz (Buy at Amazon)
SSDCorsair MP600 Pro XT 2TB (Buy at Amazon)
CaseLian Li T70
CoolerCustom water cooling
OSMicrosoft Windows 11 Pro (Buy at Amazon)
XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 15
16

For this review, using the PSU test bench, the CPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, was set to 1.35V vCore (the voltage supplied to the processor) to keep the CPU cores above 5GHz. The 16-core, 32-threaded CPU maintained well over 5GHz throughout the test period, while the wattage peaked at 244.5 watts, averaging around 197.10 watts. The AM5 motherboard that was used here was the X870E AORUS Pro from GIGABYTE, while the test RAM was from Corsair, specifically, the Dominator Platinum that runs at DDR5-7200M/t (specifying the generation and speed of the memory).

The NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE test GPU (graphics card) was power-limited at 75% via the NVIDIA App to control the GPU wattage. On average, the NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE drew about 104.25 watts; it peaked at 105.6 watts, while the rest of the system used around 85 watts. The power drawn from the wall was measured using a Killawatt P3 digital electrical usage monitor, which showed a total system wattage of 410-430 watts during testing, with an average of 387 watts. The total of 387 watts from the 420 watts pulled from the wall equates to 92.14% efficiency at a 50% load, which falls completely within the 80 PLUS Gold certification requirements (indicating a high efficiency rating for power supplies).

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v8.00.8000 for over 26 hours; the ambient temperature was 20 °C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.32-5840, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68.0, and CPU-Z 2.17.0.x64.

XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review 15
16

The XPG Pymcore 850W SFX PSU is well-suited for the growing small-form-factor PC market. With limited space in these builds, a compact PSU enables efficient airflow, improved cable management, and compatibility with a broad range of components without compromising performance. The Pymcore 850W SFX delivers sufficient power for high-end components while maintaining the compact form ideal for these systems.

The Pymcore 850W SFX is priced at $119.90, which is competitive within the SFX PSU segment. It offers a strong feature set and power capacity for the price, making it compelling compared to alternatives that tend to be either higher priced or lower in wattage and value. This makes it a suitable choice for users seeking solid performance without high cost.

The 12-year warranty further enhances the value of the XPG Pymcore 850W SFX. This extended warranty demonstrates confidence in the PSU's quality and offers reassurance of long-term reliability. When considered alongside its price, wattage, compact form, and warranty, the Pymcore 850W SFX stands out as a reliable option for small-form-factor PC builders seeking value and performance.

Performance

90%

Quality

90%

Features

90%

Value

95%

Overall

91%

Our Verdict

The XPG Pymcore 850W SFX PSU delivers powerful performance in a compact design at a competitive price, backed by a 12-year warranty that makes it an outstanding value for small form factor PC builds.

