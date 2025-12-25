XPG Pymcore SFX 80 PLUS Gold 850w PSU Review

XPG's Pymcore 850W SFX PSU packs strong performance into a compact design, ideal for SFF builds, and stands out with a $119.90 price and 12-year warranty.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 91% Our Verdict The XPG Pymcore 850W SFX PSU delivers powerful performance in a compact design at a competitive price, backed by a 12-year warranty that makes it an outstanding value for small form factor PC builds. Pros Cybenetics Platinum and 80 PLUS Gold Rated

12-year warranty

Clean and compact design

100% Japanese capacitors

Very good value Cons Might not be enough power for higher consumption GPUs

Limited availability Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

SFX PSUs in small-form-factor PCs are now standard, offering power comparable to full-sized ATX units but with a smaller footprint. XPG sent us their new Pymcore 850W ATX 3.1 SFX PSU for evaluation. At $119.90 MSRP, this is a strong value for an SFX 80 PLUS Gold-rated 850-watt PSU. What distinguishes the Pymcore 850W SFX? It uses three 12V-2x6 connections for delivering power to the CPU and GPU, an uncommon configuration.

Let's examine it in detail.

Item Details Model XPG PYMCORE SFX 850W Form Factor ATX12V v3.1 Dimensions 125 x 100 x 63.5 mm Color Black ATX12V Version ATX12V v3.1 Fan 92 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) Protections OVP, OPP, SCP, OCP, UVP, OTP, NLO, SIP Capacitor Type 100% Japanese capacitors AC Input 100 - 240 V / 12 - 6 A Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold / Cybenetics Platinum Warranty 10 years

Packaging

16 16

VIEW GALLERY - 16 IMAGES

XPG uses its signature red box for packaging, displaying a photo of the PSU and Mera, the brand's anime mascot.

16 16

The back of the XPG Pymcore packaging shows all the dimensions, cabling, and power specifications.

16 16

The side shows the Power Supply Fan Curve and the Power Supply Efficiency charts.

16 16

Opening the packaging reveals the quick start guide, power cable, and accompanying modular cables.

Further 80 PLUS Gold PSUs Reading – Our Latest Reviews

16 16

Examining the cables, all are flat and black for streamlined installation.

Cables included are:

ATX 24-pin: 1

EPS 8-pin: 2

12V-2x6 (12VHPWR): 1 (600W)

PCIe 6+2-pin: 3

SATA: 6

Molex 4-pin: 2

16 16

And for those of you who want to install the XPG Pymcore into an ATX PSU space, XPG has also included an adapter and four screws.

16 16

Finally, we come to the actual packaging of the Pymcore PSU, which is covered on two sides with open-cell foam and a plastic bag to keep debris out.

Outside the XPG Pymcore SFX 850w PSU

16 16

Now, looking at the Pymcore itself, it has all the styling that XPG has been known for.

16 16

The cable input area stands out. The SATA and Molex ports each have 4 pins. The most notable section: three 12V-2x6 connectors for VGA and CPU power.

16 16

The bottom of the Pymcore SFX PSU shows all the specifications.

16 16

The power input side of the Pymcore looks like any other SFX PSU: a C13 power input, a power-on/off rocker, and ventilation.

16 16

On this side of the Pymcore SFX, we can see the black fan through the squared-off grille.

Inside the XPG Pymcore SFX 850w PSU

16 16

The 92mm Globe Fan S0921512HB is a DC brushless model with a fluid dynamic bearing, just 14mm deep, for a compact design.

16 16

Moving the fan off to the side, we can see all the internals of the Pymcore 850W PSU. An SFX design means the components are packed tightly together. XPG states they used 100% Japanese capacitors, which are electronic components known for their reliability and performance, and that these appear to be in a 6-bank series configuration next to the PFC (Power Factor Correction) circuit.

Installation, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

Ryan's Test System Specifications

16 16

For this review, using the PSU test bench, the CPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, was set to 1.35V vCore (the voltage supplied to the processor) to keep the CPU cores above 5GHz. The 16-core, 32-threaded CPU maintained well over 5GHz throughout the test period, while the wattage peaked at 244.5 watts, averaging around 197.10 watts. The AM5 motherboard that was used here was the X870E AORUS Pro from GIGABYTE, while the test RAM was from Corsair, specifically, the Dominator Platinum that runs at DDR5-7200M/t (specifying the generation and speed of the memory).

The NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE test GPU (graphics card) was power-limited at 75% via the NVIDIA App to control the GPU wattage. On average, the NVIDIA RTX 3090 FE drew about 104.25 watts; it peaked at 105.6 watts, while the rest of the system used around 85 watts. The power drawn from the wall was measured using a Killawatt P3 digital electrical usage monitor, which showed a total system wattage of 410-430 watts during testing, with an average of 387 watts. The total of 387 watts from the 420 watts pulled from the wall equates to 92.14% efficiency at a 50% load, which falls completely within the 80 PLUS Gold certification requirements (indicating a high efficiency rating for power supplies).

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v8.00.8000 for over 26 hours; the ambient temperature was 20 °C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.32-5840, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68.0, and CPU-Z 2.17.0.x64.

16 16

The XPG Pymcore 850W SFX PSU is well-suited for the growing small-form-factor PC market. With limited space in these builds, a compact PSU enables efficient airflow, improved cable management, and compatibility with a broad range of components without compromising performance. The Pymcore 850W SFX delivers sufficient power for high-end components while maintaining the compact form ideal for these systems.

The Pymcore 850W SFX is priced at $119.90, which is competitive within the SFX PSU segment. It offers a strong feature set and power capacity for the price, making it compelling compared to alternatives that tend to be either higher priced or lower in wattage and value. This makes it a suitable choice for users seeking solid performance without high cost.

The 12-year warranty further enhances the value of the XPG Pymcore 850W SFX. This extended warranty demonstrates confidence in the PSU's quality and offers reassurance of long-term reliability. When considered alongside its price, wattage, compact form, and warranty, the Pymcore 850W SFX stands out as a reliable option for small-form-factor PC builders seeking value and performance.